    Vidyut Jammwal goes nude on his birthday; actor enjoys Himalayan retreat (Photos)

    First Published Dec 10, 2023, 12:22 PM IST

    Bollywood actor Vidyut Jammwal celebrated his birthday during his Himalayan retreat. The Commando star shared jaw-dropping pictures in his latest post. 

    article_image1

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Vidyut Jammwal has shocked everyone by revealing all in his newest tweet. The actor has taken a joyful Himalayan getaway to celebrate his birthday and relishes every moment in the wilderness.

    article_image2

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    He enjoys a basic life in the mountains, from cooking in the open air to bathing in streams. While his vacation is everything an adventure junkie's fantasy is made of, he stunned everyone by doing it all naked.

    article_image3

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Vidyut disclosed on his social media accounts that he is enjoying his birthday alone and free. He claims it has been his one-of-a-kind yearly routine for over 14 years. “My retreat to the Himalayan ranges – “the abode of the divine” started 14 years ago. Before I realised, it became an integral part of my life to spend 7-10 days alone- every year.”
     

    article_image4

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    “Coming into the wilderness from a life of luxury and adulation, I enjoy finding my solitude and realising the importance of knowing ‘Who I am Not’ which is the first step of knowing ‘WHO AM I’ as well as fending for myself in the quiet luxuries provided by nature.”
     

    article_image5

    Image: Vidyut Jammwal/Instagram

    Today, on Sunday, Vidyut Jammwal turned to Instagram and uploaded a series of photos from his yearly retreat in the mountains. The action star disclosed his yearly habit of taking a break from his lavish life to travel on a retreat to seek self-discovery in the photos. 
     

    article_image6

    Image: Vidyut Jammwal/Instagram

    The Commando actor created a series of images in which he is seen enjoying isolation in a Yogi avatar in the highlands. Along with the post, the great actor sent a poignant message that says: "My retreat to the Himalayan ranges - “the abode of the divine” started 14 years ago. Before I realised, spending 7-10 days alone- every year became an integral part of my life.”

    article_image7

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    He further continues by writing, “Coming into the wilderness from a life of luxury and adulation, I enjoy finding my solitude and realising the importance of knowing “Who I am Not“ which is the first step of knowing “WHO AM I “as well as fending for myself in the quiet luxuries provided by nature. I am most comfortable outside my comfort zone and I tune into the natural frequency of nature, and I imagine myself as the satellite dish antenna- receiving & emitting vibrations of happiness and love.”
     

    article_image8

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Furthermore, he writes, “I vibrate at the frequency of COMPASSION. I vibrate at the frequency of DETERMINATION. I vibrate at the frequency of ACHIEVEMENT. I vibrate at the frequency of ACTION.”

    article_image9

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    “It is here that I create the energy I want to surround myself with and come back home, ready to experience a new chapter in my life - Reborn. Also would love to share that this solitude is inconceivable to the mind, but experiential only when in awareness ,” the post reads further. 

    He concluded the post as he shared the update on his forthcoming project stating, “I’m now ready and excited for my next chapter - CRAKK releasing in theatres on Feb 23rd, 2024.”

