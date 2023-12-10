Vidyut Jammwal goes nude on his birthday; actor enjoys Himalayan retreat (Photos)

Bollywood actor Vidyut Jammwal celebrated his birthday during his Himalayan retreat. The Commando star shared jaw-dropping pictures in his latest post.

Vidyut disclosed on his social media accounts that he is enjoying his birthday alone and free. He claims it has been his one-of-a-kind yearly routine for over 14 years. “My retreat to the Himalayan ranges – “the abode of the divine” started 14 years ago. Before I realised, it became an integral part of my life to spend 7-10 days alone- every year.”



“Coming into the wilderness from a life of luxury and adulation, I enjoy finding my solitude and realising the importance of knowing ‘Who I am Not’ which is the first step of knowing ‘WHO AM I’ as well as fending for myself in the quiet luxuries provided by nature.”



The Commando actor created a series of images in which he is seen enjoying isolation in a Yogi avatar in the highlands. Along with the post, the great actor sent a poignant message that says: "My retreat to the Himalayan ranges - “the abode of the divine” started 14 years ago. Before I realised, spending 7-10 days alone- every year became an integral part of my life.”

He further continues by writing, “Coming into the wilderness from a life of luxury and adulation, I enjoy finding my solitude and realising the importance of knowing “Who I am Not“ which is the first step of knowing “WHO AM I “as well as fending for myself in the quiet luxuries provided by nature. I am most comfortable outside my comfort zone and I tune into the natural frequency of nature, and I imagine myself as the satellite dish antenna- receiving & emitting vibrations of happiness and love.”



Furthermore, he writes, “I vibrate at the frequency of COMPASSION. I vibrate at the frequency of DETERMINATION. I vibrate at the frequency of ACHIEVEMENT. I vibrate at the frequency of ACTION.”

“It is here that I create the energy I want to surround myself with and come back home, ready to experience a new chapter in my life - Reborn. Also would love to share that this solitude is inconceivable to the mind, but experiential only when in awareness ,” the post reads further. He concluded the post as he shared the update on his forthcoming project stating, “I’m now ready and excited for my next chapter - CRAKK releasing in theatres on Feb 23rd, 2024.”