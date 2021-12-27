Jacqueline Fernandez money extortion case: After getting summoned actress spends Christmas with children

On the day of Christmas Bollywood actress, Jacqueline Fernandez was seen spending time with tiny toddlers at Children's homes in Mumbai, under her foundation, YOLO. The foundation of the actress was to create and share stories related to kindness. She took to her Instagram handle to post a clip from her adorable visit.

"For it is in giving that we receive, Wishing you a very Merry Christmas. Give hope and joy. Spread love and smiles", read the caption on her post. Previously during an interview with Hindustan Times, the actress had revealed that Christmas was one of her favourite festivals because she had grown up celebrating it. It took her back to many childhood memories. They were four siblings and a big family and her parents always used to do something fun around the festival for them. They got to put up the tree and got to open presents. Christmas is an amazing festival for children. It's so much fun, she had said.

Jacqueline further revealed that she had many memories of the festival but the most important was opening her presents. One particular memory that she remembers is of her in a toy store the night before Christmas and seeing a barbie doll. She remembered thinking that she really liked this doll, but it was too late or Santa to bring this doll forour parents that same night, as we were opening our presents after the midnight mass, I got the same doll. I was like, 'Oh my God, Santa is so cool'. When I think about it now, I feel that ourparentst were so awesome", she further said.

In personal life, the actress had been summoned by Enforcement Directorate in conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar's Rs 200 crore extortion case. As per the latest reports, Bollywood stars Jacqueline and Nora Fatehi will not be able to enjoy the expensive gifts they had got from the conman. This is because the Enforcement Directorate (ED) shall be seizing the expensive gifts.

