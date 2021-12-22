After receiving BMW from Sukesh Chandrasekhar, Nora Fatehi to turn up as witness in Rs 200 extortion case

Nora Fatehi had earlier reportedly confessed to receiving expensive gifts from Sukesh Chandrasekhar, and now reportedly, she will be turning up as a prosecution witness in the case.



Bollywood actress Nora Fatehi is in the news for her latest song Dance Meri Rani by Guru Randhawa where she channelled her inner Shakira or Helen. Nora turned mermaid in the video. She said that the mermaid costume had restricted her activities and had to be carried around on a stretcher by the team.



Besides her latest dance song, she is also in the news because of her alleged linkup with conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar. Nora Fatehi has been questioned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) several times in Sukesh's Rs 200 extortion case. According to the latest report, Nora Fatehi will appear as a prosecution witness in the case.



The latest report suggests that Nora Fatehi will be turning up as a prosecution witness in the case. Earlier, she had admitted receiving extravagant gifts from Sukesh Chandrasekhar like BMW and many more.

It is said that Nora came in contact with the conman through his actress wife Leena at a charity event in Chennai. Both Jacqueline Fernandez and Nora had revealed expensive gifts from Sukesh Chandrasekhar. Nora had said that she was a BMW sedan for her work in the Chennai event. Not just that, Leena also gave her a Gucci bag and an iPhone as a token of love from her husband, Sukesh Chandrasekhar. Also Read: 'Sukesh Chandrasekhar gifted jewellery worth crores, Mini Cooper to Jacqueline; BMW, iPhone for Nora Fatehi'