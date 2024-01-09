Jackky Bhagnani, Rakul Preet Singh set to marry at a private ceremony in Goa? Here's what we know

Rakul Preet Singh, Jackky Bhagnani is reportedly set to tie-the-knot on February 22, at a private ceremony in Goa. The couple has been dating for a while now, and if reports are to be believed they might enforce a 'no-phone' policy for guests as they want to keep the affair super intimate

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani are reportedly set to tie the knot on February 22 in a private ceremony in Goa. The couple, who have been dating for a while, is known for their low-key relationship, and to maintain their privacy, they are considering implementing a no-phone policy at their wedding, according to sources.

The intimate affair will be attended only by close friends and family members from both industries, as Rakul has also worked in the South Indian film industry. The wedding is expected to span two days, allowing the couple to create lasting memories with their loved ones.

A source close to the development shared insights, stating, "They are very private people, which is why they are thinking of ways they can introduce to protect their privacy. For instance, they are planning to go for a no-phone policy for the guests."

The couple is actively involved in planning the wedding, paying close attention to the decor and theme. The insider mentioned, "One thing is certain that it will be close to who they are as individuals, with everything reflecting their personality."

Rakul Preet Singh recently expressed her love for Jackky Bhagnani on his birthday through a heartfelt Instagram post. She wished him abundance and acknowledged his rare qualities, emphasizing their shared adventures and laughter.

Jackky Bhagnani also declared his love for Rakul Preet Singh in a romantic birthday note in October 2021. He described her as the most beautiful soul and expressed how she means the world to him.

