Ira Khan, Nupur Shikhare wedding: Couple look adorable as mehendi ceremony pictures from Udaipur go viral

In the pictures, Ira Khan is seen getting mehendi done to both of her arms, while Nupur Shikhare poses behind her.

On January 03, 2024, Aamir Khan and Reena Dutta's daughter Ira Khan married Nupur Shikhare. The pair registered their marriage in Mumbai before traveling to Udaipur with their family for their destination wedding, which would last four days. The wedding celebrations in Udaipur are well underway, and Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare's first photo from their mehendi ceremony.

Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare's Mehendi festivities

Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare's Mehendi brunch was scheduled for today beginning at 11.30 a.m., followed by Hi-tea, dinner, and a Pajama party with their loved ones. Guests at the wedding ceremony shared peeks of the mehendi ceremony's décor. Ira and Nupur's first photo from Mehendi has surfaced, and the newlyweds look stunning and radiant.

The mehendi pictures

Ira Khan is shown getting mehendi done to both of her arms, while Nupur Shikhare poses behind her. Aamir Khan's daughter is wearing a white traditional lehenga with beautiful jewelry that matches her ensemble. The fashionable bride also wears funky sunglasses. Meanwhile, Nupur is dressed in a pink shirt layered with a chocolate brown vest coat.

The Udaipur welcome

The wedding festivities began on January 7, with the guests being invited to Hi-Tea, followed by a welcome dinner. The pajama party will take place at 10 p.m. today, January 8. The Sangeet ceremony will begin tomorrow at 7 p.m. On the last day, the wedding vows will be exchanged at 4 p.m.