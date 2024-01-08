Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Ira Khan, Nupur Shikhare wedding: Couple look adorable as mehendi ceremony pictures from Udaipur go viral

    In the pictures, Ira Khan is seen getting mehendi done to both of her arms, while Nupur Shikhare poses behind her.

    Ira Khan, Nupur Shikhare wedding: Couple look adorable as mehendi ceremony pictures from Udaipur go viral RKK
    Author
    Rishika Khanna
    First Published Jan 8, 2024, 6:20 PM IST

    On January 03, 2024, Aamir Khan and Reena Dutta's daughter Ira Khan married Nupur Shikhare. The pair registered their marriage in Mumbai before traveling to Udaipur with their family for their destination wedding, which would last four days. The wedding celebrations in Udaipur are well underway, and Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare's first photo from their mehendi ceremony.

    Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare's Mehendi festivities

    Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare's Mehendi brunch was scheduled for today beginning at 11.30 a.m., followed by Hi-tea, dinner, and a Pajama party with their loved ones. Guests at the wedding ceremony shared peeks of the mehendi ceremony's décor. Ira and Nupur's first photo from Mehendi has surfaced, and the newlyweds look stunning and radiant.

    The mehendi pictures

    Ira Khan is shown getting mehendi done to both of her arms, while Nupur Shikhare poses behind her. Aamir Khan's daughter is wearing a white traditional lehenga with beautiful jewelry that matches her ensemble. The fashionable bride also wears funky sunglasses. Meanwhile, Nupur is dressed in a pink shirt layered with a chocolate brown vest coat.

    The Udaipur welcome

    The wedding festivities began on January 7, with the guests being invited to Hi-Tea, followed by a welcome dinner. The pajama party will take place at 10 p.m. today, January 8. The Sangeet ceremony will begin tomorrow at 7 p.m. On the last day, the wedding vows will be exchanged at 4 p.m.

    Last Updated Jan 8, 2024, 6:20 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Fighter Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone's new song 'Heer Aasmani' out (WATCH) RBA

    Fighter: Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone's new song 'Heer Aasmani' out (WATCH)

    Poonam Pandey cancels Maldives shoot says, 'Never shoot there again', reschedules it in Lakshadweep RKK

    Poonam Pandey cancels Maldives shoot says, 'Will never shoot there again', reschedules it in Lakshadweep

    Ranveer Singh shares picture of Maldives while supporting Indian Islands, delete post after fans call out RKK

    Ranveer Singh shares picture of Maldives while supporting Indian Islands, delete post after fans call out

    Two arrested with fake IDs trying to enter actor Salman Khan's farmhouse in Panvel snt

    Security scare at superstar Salman Khan's Panvel farmhouse, 2 arrested with fake IDs

    Esha Gupta joins 'Explore Indian Islands' trend, shares stunning throwback picture from Lakshadweep vacation RKK

    Esha Gupta joins 'Explore Indian Islands' trend, shares stunning throwback picture from Lakshadweep vacation

    Recent Stories

    cricket Riyan Parag smashes 12 Sixes in second-fastest century in Ranji Trophy history osf

    Riyan Parag smashes 12 sixes in second-fastest century in Ranji Trophy history

    Fighter Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone's new song 'Heer Aasmani' out (WATCH) RBA

    Fighter: Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone's new song 'Heer Aasmani' out (WATCH)

    Tamil Nadu's heavy rainfall claims 9-year-old girl's life, 'Orange' alert in 8 districts AJR

    Tamil Nadu's heavy rainfall claims 9-year-old girl's life, 'Orange' alert in 8 districts

    How big a blow is travel boycott for Maldives

    How big a blow is travel boycott for Maldives

    Sports BAI commits financial support for 28 Indian Shuttlers' International exposure osf

    BAI commits financial support for 28 Indian Shuttlers' International exposure

    Recent Videos

    Karnataka: Lone Tusker roaming near Himavad Gopalaswamy Temple in Chamrajnagar captivates devotees (WATCH) vkp

    Karnataka: Lone Tusker roaming near Himavad Gopalaswamy Temple in Chamrajnagar captivates devotees (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir is unlike conventional buildings its durability is impressive

    'Ayodhya Ram Mandir is unlike conventional buildings; its durability is impressive' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Aarti on the banks of Sarayu holds deep reverence VKP

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Aarti on the banks of Sarayu holds deep reverence (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: The immersive experience of watching Ramayan at Sarayu ghat VKP

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: The immersive experience of watching Ramayan at Sarayu ghat

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Witnessing Ayodhya's cultural rebirth (WATCH)

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Witnessing Ayodhya's cultural rebirth (WATCH)

    Video Icon