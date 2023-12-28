Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Isha Koppikar confirms divorce with husband Timmy Narang; requests privacy

    Actress Isha Koppikar and restaurateur Timmy Narang have officially divorced after 14 years of marriage. Isha, known for her roles in Bollywood and regional films, moved out with their 9-year-old daughter. Despite media interest, she has requested privacy and recently transitioned to politics, serving as BJP's Women Transport Wing President since 2019

    The divorce of former Bollywood actress Isha Koppikar and restaurateur Timmy Narang has been finalized, according to recent reports. Despite Isha's reduced visibility in the film industry, she remains active on social media, updating her fans on both personal and professional aspects of her life. The couple, married for nearly 14 years, officially ended their marriage last month. It has been revealed that Isha has moved out of their shared home with their 9-year-old daughter, Rianna.

    The news of their separation surprised many fans and well-wishers. A close source mentioned that the couple had attempted various measures to salvage their marriage due to reported compatibility issues, but their efforts proved unsuccessful. Consequently, Isha has chosen to live separately with her daughter.

    Media outlets sought an official statement from Isha regarding the divorce. In response, the actress sent a text message expressing her desire for privacy during this difficult time and hoped that people would respect her need for space.

    Isha Koppikar and Timmy Narang's love story began when they met through mutual friends, eventually leading to their marriage in 2009. The couple welcomed a daughter a few years later but are now parting ways after 14 years of marriage.

    Isha has showcased her acting prowess in Hindi, South Indian, and Marathi films, including popular titles such as "Don," "36 China Town," and "Krishna Cottage." Her most recent appearance was in the Tamil film "Ayalaan." In 2019, she made a foray into politics by joining the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and currently serves as the BJP President in the Women Transport Wing.

