    Koffee With Karan: Sharmila Tagore looks back on bikini controversy; received support from Tiger Pataudi; Read

    Sharmila Tagore recently discussed her iconic bikini scene in "An Evening in Paris" on "Koffee With Karan 8." Breaking barriers in the 1960s, she revealed the unexpected backlash, her director's reprimand, and her son Saif Ali Khan's pride in her groundbreaking moment

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Dec 28, 2023, 11:00 AM IST

    Sharmila Tagore recently shared insights into her iconic bikini scene in "An Evening in Paris" during an episode of "Koffee With Karan 8." This particular moment in her career marked a bold move, making her one of the first A-list stars to embrace such a daring step. Sharmila's bikini shoot garnered widespread attention, even reaching the corridors of Parliament.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar)

    However, during the conversation with host Karan Johar, Sharmila expressed her disappointment with the way the scene was interpreted. She clarified that her intention was not to gain attention or be perceived as "upwardly mobile," contrary to the public perception at the time. The actress revealed that the photographer initially had concerns, but she personally felt confident and thought she looked good in the scene.

    The controversy escalated when the images were published in Filmfare, catching Sharmila off guard while she was in London. Director Shakti Samanta, who directed her in "Aradhana," reprimanded her upon her return. He criticized her for seeking public attention inappropriately and advised against such strategies. Sharmila, who was living alone at the time, was upset by the backlash, which was contrary to her expectations.

    In response to the situation, Sharmila sent a Telegram to her husband, Tiger Pataudi, seeking his support. Tiger reassured her, stating that he was sure she looked beautiful. The incident even sparked questions in Parliament, creating an unpleasant experience for the actress.

    Reflecting on the aftermath, Sharmila acknowledged the learning from the episode. Subsequently, she chose to work on "Aradhana," a film that she likened to the "RRR of our time" in terms of significance.

    Saif Ali Khan, Sharmila's son, expressed pride in his mother for breaking barriers and successfully executing the bikini scene. He shared anecdotes from his boarding school days when fellow students would ask, "Is that your mum?" Saif emphasized that he was genuinely proud of his mother for challenging norms and achieving such a groundbreaking moment in Indian cinema.

    ALSO READ: Koffee With Karan: Saif Ali Khan opens up on Sharmila Tagore's reaction to his wedding with Amrita Singh

    Sharmila also shared a humorous incident from the time when she asked her driver to remove the film posters near her home because her mother-in-law was visiting. Unaware that there were other posters on the way from the airport, this incident added a touch of lightheartedness to the overall narrative.

    Last Updated Dec 28, 2023, 11:00 AM IST
