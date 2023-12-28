Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Mother India actor Sajid Khan passes away at 70; battled cancer

    Veteran actor Sajid Khan, renowned for his role in Mother India, passed away at 70 after battling cancer

    Veteran actor Sajid Khan, known for his memorable role as a young Sunil Dutt in the iconic film Mother India, passed away on December 22 after a courageous battle with cancer. The news was confirmed by his son, Sameer, who revealed that the actor was in his 70s at the time of his demise.

    Sajid Khan had made a significant impact on the Hindi film industry with his versatile performances as a child artist. Following his stint in the entertainment industry, he chose a path of philanthropy, distancing himself from the limelight. Sameer shared, "He had been battling cancer for a while. He passed away on Friday."

    After being adopted by Rajkumar Pitamber Rana and Sunita Pitamber and fostered by filmmaker Mehboob Khan, Sajid settled in Kerala with his second wife. He dedicated his later years to charitable endeavors and was fond of visiting Kerala.

    Sajid Khan commenced his career in 1955 with the Mehboob Khan-directed Mother India. Subsequently, he appeared in several films such as Son of India, Maya, The Unmade Films, The Singing Filipina, My Funny Girl, Savera, Mahatma and the Mad Boy, Do Number Ke Ameer, Zindagi Aur Toofan, Mandir Masjid, Dahshat, among others. His last project was Heat and Dust in 1983, with some of his works gaining international acclaim.

    Throughout his career, Sajid Khan collaborated with renowned personalities including Mehboob Khan, Nargis, Alan and Maurice King, Dick Clark, Sally Field, Shashi Kapoor, the Ramsey Brothers, Sal Mineo, R.D. Burman, Nora Aunor, Clint Walker, Jay North, Barbara Stanwyck, Merv Griffin, Donald O'Connor, and many more.

