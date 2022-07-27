Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Is BTS singer Jimin dating South Korean Actress Song Da-eun? Here's what we know

    Jimin, a singer with BTS, is the subject of relationship rumours. According to rumours, Mochi has been linked to South Korean actress Song Da-eun.

    Is BTS singer Jimin dating South Korean Actress Song Da-eun? Here's what we know RBA
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Bangalore, First Published Jul 27, 2022, 10:30 AM IST

    Jimin, a member of BTS, appears to be at the centre of yet another relationship scandal with South Korean actress Song Da-eun. An anonymous post that has since been removed claims to have "proof" that Mochi is dating the actress.

    According to Koreaboo, a post titled Proof of Bangtan Jimin Dating Song Da-eun appeared online on July 18. It purported to prove their relationship based on the identical accessories they wore, strangely timed Instagram Stories, and even attending the same events simultaneously.

    Also Read: MTV Video Music Awards 2022: BTS, Doja Cat and more dominate; here's the full list

    While the "proof" has attracted the fanbase's interest, not everyone was persuaded that they would be dating based on purely random social interactions. "Song Da Eun may be biassed against Jimin, or just antis spread falsehoods, is a possibility. Because necklaces and earrings aren't even from the same brand, a supporter said.

    “I don’t think the two of them are dating. From all the evidence it seems like maybe Song Da Eun is having a crush on Jimin. Same Instagram posts and jewelery might be a coincidence and if not then maybe Song Da Eun tried to match jewelry with Jimin. Army should always support him," another added.

    Also Read: Ranveer Singh NUDE photos: Guess price of the carpet where Singh is posing?

    “I think song da eun also an Army and her bias is jimin… that’s all," a third fan said. “Free BTS from these stupid dating posts," a fan wrote. “I was waiting for one of the clue numbers to actually be something relevant and conclusive but then… like why would you go w your boyfriend to a game and then NOT sit with him like what’s the point??" another fan added.

    However, a few admirers also promised Jimin they would support him if the rumours were accurate. BigHit Music and HYBE have not yet responded to the allegations. This is not the first time a BTS member has recently been the target of relationship rumours. It was widely reported that BLACKPINK members Jennie and V, nicknamed Kim Taehyung, were married.

    Also Read: Happy Birthday Kriti Sanon: Here's where the Mimi actress is celebrating her 32nd birthday

    Last Updated Jul 27, 2022, 10:30 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    MTV Video Music Awards 2022: BTS, Doja Cat and more dominate; here's the full list RBA

    MTV Video Music Awards 2022: BTS, Doja Cat and more dominate; here's the full list

    Shamita Shetty Raqesh Bapat part ways We are no longer together confirms actress RBA

    Shamita Shetty, Raqesh Bapat part ways: ‘We are no longer together', confirms actress

    Arjun Kapoor Exclusive: Got to bust your guts and b***s in this profession drb

    Arjun Kapoor Exclusive: 'Got to bust your guts and b***s in this profession'

    Amar Upadhyay first look as Lord Ram OUT drb

    Amar Upadhyay's first look as ‘Lord Ram’ OUT!

    Had to wait a long time for advertisers to consider me Ranveer Singh on becoming Brand Endorser of the year drb

    Had to wait a long time for advertisers to consider me: Ranveer Singh on becoming Brand Endorser of the year

    Recent Stories

    OJEE 2022 results to be declared today know time how to download marksheet and more gcw

    OJEE 2022 results to be declared today; know time, how to download marksheet and more

    Why did Tiger Shroff, Disha Patani break up? What ended their 6-years romantic relationship? Reason is out RBA

    Why did Tiger Shroff, Disha Patani break up? What ended their 6-years romantic relationship? Reason is out

    MPSOS Ruk Jana Nahi Result 2022 Class 10 Class 12 results out here s how to check scores gcw

    MPSOS Ruk Jana Nahi Result 2022: Class 10, Class 12 results out; here's how to check scores

    APJ Abdul Kalam death anniversary 7 facts you need to know about Missile Man of India gcw

    APJ Abdul Kalam death anniversary: 7 facts you need to know about 'Missile Man of India'

    MTV Video Music Awards 2022: BTS, Doja Cat and more dominate; here's the full list RBA

    MTV Video Music Awards 2022: BTS, Doja Cat and more dominate; here's the full list

    Recent Videos

    Kargil Vijay Diwas: Story of how India gave Pakistan a bloody nose

    Kargil Vijay Diwas: How India gave Pakistan a bloody nose

    Video Icon
    Kargil Vijay Diwas: Honouring India's bravehearts

    Kargil Vijay Diwas Special: Honouring India's bravehearts

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Polygars, the greatest challenge to East India Company

    India@75: Polygars, the greatest challenge to East India Company

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Abbakka Chautha, the first Indian queen who fought against colonial invaders snt

    India@75: Abbakka Chautha, the first Indian queen who fought against colonial invaders

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Inspiring story of Haipou Jadonang Malangmei, the legendary Naga leader snt

    India@75: Inspiring story of Haipou Jadonang Malangmei, the legendary Naga leader

    Video Icon