Is BTS singer Jimin dating South Korean Actress Song Da-eun? Here's what we know

Jimin, a singer with BTS, is the subject of relationship rumours. According to rumours, Mochi has been linked to South Korean actress Song Da-eun.

Jimin, a member of BTS, appears to be at the centre of yet another relationship scandal with South Korean actress Song Da-eun. An anonymous post that has since been removed claims to have "proof" that Mochi is dating the actress.

According to Koreaboo, a post titled Proof of Bangtan Jimin Dating Song Da-eun appeared online on July 18. It purported to prove their relationship based on the identical accessories they wore, strangely timed Instagram Stories, and even attending the same events simultaneously.

Also Read: MTV Video Music Awards 2022: BTS, Doja Cat and more dominate; here's the full list

While the "proof" has attracted the fanbase's interest, not everyone was persuaded that they would be dating based on purely random social interactions. "Song Da Eun may be biassed against Jimin, or just antis spread falsehoods, is a possibility. Because necklaces and earrings aren't even from the same brand, a supporter said.

“I don’t think the two of them are dating. From all the evidence it seems like maybe Song Da Eun is having a crush on Jimin. Same Instagram posts and jewelery might be a coincidence and if not then maybe Song Da Eun tried to match jewelry with Jimin. Army should always support him," another added.

Also Read: Ranveer Singh NUDE photos: Guess price of the carpet where Singh is posing?

“I think song da eun also an Army and her bias is jimin… that’s all," a third fan said. “Free BTS from these stupid dating posts," a fan wrote. “I was waiting for one of the clue numbers to actually be something relevant and conclusive but then… like why would you go w your boyfriend to a game and then NOT sit with him like what’s the point??" another fan added.

However, a few admirers also promised Jimin they would support him if the rumours were accurate. BigHit Music and HYBE have not yet responded to the allegations. This is not the first time a BTS member has recently been the target of relationship rumours. It was widely reported that BLACKPINK members Jennie and V, nicknamed Kim Taehyung, were married.

Also Read: Happy Birthday Kriti Sanon: Here's where the Mimi actress is celebrating her 32nd birthday