    Ranveer Singh NUDE photos: Guess price of the carpet where Singh is posing?

    First Published Jul 27, 2022, 8:56 AM IST

    Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh bared it all as he posed nude for the camera, which wasn't surprising because he can easily pull off any look.

    Photo Courtesy: Ranveer Singh's Instagram

    Ranveer Singh recently appeared naked for a magazine photoshoot, which caused a sensation on social media. However, it seems that posing "nude" is still frowned upon by many Indians, with some even finding it offensive.
     

    Photo Courtesy: Ranveer Singh's Instagram

    After images from Ranveer Singh's photoshoot went viral on social media, Mumbai Police filed an FIR against him for "hurting sensibilities of women." The Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 509, 292, and 294 and Section 67 A of the IT Act were used to charge Ranveer Singh. On Tuesday, a FIR was filed against him at the Chembur police station.
     

    Photo Courtesy: Ranveer Singh's Instagram

    Ranveer demonstrated his versatility by switching from over-dressing to under-dressing. The performer struck several novel stances, but the rug also drew admiring glances from the crowd.
     

    Photo Courtesy: Ranveer Singh's Instagram

    While many people were still speechless, many memes and compliments started to flow in on social media. Many social media users began talking about the rug that served as the ideal prop in the photoshoot.

    Photo Courtesy: Ranveer Singh's Instagram

    According to many social media users, the carper is from a company called "Jaipur Rugs". "See? You don't need anything else if you’ve got Jaipur Rugs⁣," read the company's smart Instagram post. Also Read: Is Katrina Kaif upset over ex-lover Ranbir Kapoor working with Vicky Kaushal? Report

    Photo Courtesy: Ranveer Singh's Instagram

    Similar to the one used in the picture shoot, the interior brand that sells these pricey carpets may cost as much as Rs 6.5 Lakh. Also Read: Nude photos row: Ranveer Singh booked by Mumbai Police for obscenity

