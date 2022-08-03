Is Ananya Panday dating Aditya Roy Kapur? Here's what Aditya says about marriage, family and love

Aditya Roy Kapur recently stated in an interview that although he believes in marriage, he is not trying to manifest it. The actor also talks about life, family and more

Rumours between Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur have been around since last week. The actress's appearance on Koffee With Karan, where Karan Johar indicated that something is "brewing" between them, fueled the rumours.

In a recent interview, Aditya Roy Kapur spoke candidly about his views on marriage amid his relationship rumours. The actor was recently questioned about his views on marriage in light of his close buddy Ranbir Kapoor's wedding.

“I believe in marriage. If it happens, it happens. It’s not something I am trying to manifest. I take each day as it comes, so if the marriage has to happen, it will happen. I have no concrete plans as of now and that’s for sure," Aditya told to a popular daily.

The actor also talked openly about his sources of tranquilly. "The things that bring me serenity are being with my family, playing my guitar, participating in sports, and travelling. You may become lost in these kinds of things. Like when you travel, you always return feeling renewed and with a new outlook on life. That's really tranquil, then," he told the newspaper.

Despite not being a 'hardcore introvert,' he dislikes the need to dress up whenever he goes out. "I enjoy wearing anything, and my crew frequently reminds me to wear shoes, Adi! Every time I leave my house, I don't want to be required to put on shoes and a jacket. I dislike being under that kind of strain.

Aditya Roy Kapur recently appeared in the movie Rashtra Kavach Om on the job front. He will thereafter be spotted in Jungleland.