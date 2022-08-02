Watch: Sassy Kareena Kapoor Khan insults Aamir Khan on Koffee With Karan 7

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Aamir Khan feels Kareena Kapoor Khan is insulting him on camera when she says Akshay Kumar is better than him on Koffee With Karan 7.

    Bollywood's OG queen Kareena Kapoor Khan is back on Karan Johar's chat show Koffee With Karan 7. Karan's this week's new guests will be Laal Singh Chaddha couple Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan. 
     

    The promo, posted by the show's host Karan Johar, shows Bebo murdering it while ridiculing Aamir Khan, making fun of his attire, and griping about how long it takes him to complete a movie. Her admirers adore how she kills it, even though this is all in good fun. (Video
     

    As the promo opens, Karan Johar asks Bebo if having sex after having children is a fiction, to which the female responds, "You would now better Karan." Karan reminds her that his mother is a show viewer. Karan feels a little uncomfortable when Aamir Khan asks him if his mother sees him talking about other people's sex lives on the same show.
     

    Kareena Kapoor Khan calls Akshay Kumar better than Aamir Khan due to this reason when Karan asks Kareena what one thing she tolerates about Aamir as her co-star, without any hesitation, is that he takes 100- 200 days to finish a film while Akshay Kumar does it in 30 days. Aamir was left dumbstruck and only reacted with “arrey!” while Karan Johar was laughing. 

    Aamir Khan is shocked by her answer and says, " Arey ye to insult hai". Later, when asked by Karan to rate Aamir's fashion by Kareena, she goes all 'NASTY' and gives him a 'minus'. Also Read: Who is India's President? Here's what Alia Bhatt replied during a recent event

    Aamir Khan is not pleased with this ranking and complains to Karan Johar that he is currently being insulted on his show and everyone else who appears on it. Bebo comforts him by saying it's not like that and then tells Karan Johar to watch, and you thought 'Aamir Khan would be dull on the show.  Also Read: Video: Beyonce gets criticised for her song Heated's lyrics; song co-written by Drake

