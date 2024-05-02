Happy Birthday David Beckham: Top 5 quotes by the football legend

CRICKET
"I'm a strong person, I'm a strong family man, I'm a strong husband and a strong father."
"I'm a firm believer in dreaming. If you don't dream big, there's no use of dreaming. If you don't have faith, there's nothing worth believing."
"I'm a very stubborn person. I think it has helped me over my career. I'm sure it has hindered me at times as well, but not too many times."
"I'm a big believer in opportunity, whether you're in football, whether you're in business, whether you're a teacher."
"I'm a true East London boy. Wherever I go, I'll always be from Leytonstone."