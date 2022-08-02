Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Scary Pictures: Ex-Pornstar Mia Khalifa stalked by shady men during her vacay in Miami

    First Published Aug 2, 2022, 3:10 PM IST

    Mia Khalifa enjoys a luxury cruise vacay in Miami with her friends. Soon the boating trip turned scary when a group of shady men started following her luxury cruise

    Photo Courtesy: Mia Khalifa's Instagram

    Former porn star-turned-entrepreneur Mia Khalifa had an exciting experience during a boating trip in Miami. Mia is an avid social media user and loves sharing pictures and videos from her vacations.

    Photo Courtesy: Mia Khalifa's Instagram

    Her social media posts always grab headlines about her sultry pictures and videos. A few days ago, she was in Miami, enjoying riding on expensive boats and luxury yachts.

    Photo Courtesy: Mia Khalifa's Instagram

    However, this time she faced an uncomfortable experience during her beach vacay while sailing out on a Miami boat.
     

    Photo Courtesy: Mia Khalifa's Instagram

    The former adult star shared an Instagram story on July 31 from her Miami's vacay, where we can see her boat being stalked by a bunch of shady men on another yacht.
     

    Photo Courtesy: Mia Khalifa's Instagram

    Yes, it was unsettling and scary, and like many women, Mia Khalifa faced an awkward situation while on a Miami boat. About eleven men can be seen in the footage standing in front of the boat that was closely following Mia. 
     

    Photo Courtesy: Mia Khalifa's Instagram

    The rapid approach shook Mia, but nothing happened because she hadn't given any further updates. She did, though, post some images and videos of her boat.
     

    Photo Courtesy: Mia Khalifa's Instagram

    The OnlyFans actress rented a magnificent boat for her boating excursions, earning the moniker "sugar daddy" from her friend and fellow fashion model Jenna Lee, who was with Mia on a special day. The girls did their best to make the most of the group's amazing stay in Miami. 

     

    Photo Courtesy: Mia Khalifa's Instagram

    "If you're wondering what rich man chartered the boat, he's right here @miakhalifa", Jenna wrote with a story, which Mia then shared with her nearly 27 plus million followers.

    Photo Courtesy: Mia Khalifa's Instagram

    She also commented, "When your sugar daddy insists on being in the shot", to which Mia replied "babe please" followed by a cry-laughing emoji. Also Read: Who is India's President? Here's what Alia Bhatt replied during a recent event

    Photo Courtesy: Mia Khalifa's Instagram

    Mia self-styled swimsuit designs, created in collaboration with premier company Seven Swim, have also garnered media attention. Also Read: Video: Beyonce gets criticised for her song Heated's lyrics; song co-written by Drake

