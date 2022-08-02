Scary Pictures: Ex-Pornstar Mia Khalifa stalked by shady men during her vacay in Miami

Mia Khalifa enjoys a luxury cruise vacay in Miami with her friends. Soon the boating trip turned scary when a group of shady men started following her luxury cruise

Former porn star-turned-entrepreneur Mia Khalifa had an exciting experience during a boating trip in Miami. Mia is an avid social media user and loves sharing pictures and videos from her vacations.

Her social media posts always grab headlines about her sultry pictures and videos. A few days ago, she was in Miami, enjoying riding on expensive boats and luxury yachts.

However, this time she faced an uncomfortable experience during her beach vacay while sailing out on a Miami boat.



The former adult star shared an Instagram story on July 31 from her Miami's vacay, where we can see her boat being stalked by a bunch of shady men on another yacht.



Yes, it was unsettling and scary, and like many women, Mia Khalifa faced an awkward situation while on a Miami boat. About eleven men can be seen in the footage standing in front of the boat that was closely following Mia.



The rapid approach shook Mia, but nothing happened because she hadn't given any further updates. She did, though, post some images and videos of her boat.



The OnlyFans actress rented a magnificent boat for her boating excursions, earning the moniker "sugar daddy" from her friend and fellow fashion model Jenna Lee, who was with Mia on a special day. The girls did their best to make the most of the group's amazing stay in Miami.

"If you're wondering what rich man chartered the boat, he's right here @miakhalifa", Jenna wrote with a story, which Mia then shared with her nearly 27 plus million followers.

She also commented, "When your sugar daddy insists on being in the shot", to which Mia replied "babe please" followed by a cry-laughing emoji. Also Read: Who is India's President? Here's what Alia Bhatt replied during a recent event

