IPL Mega Auction 2022: Punjab Kings owner Preity Zinta watches auction with her baby in her arms

Image: Preity Zinta/Instagram

The new mommy in town, Preity Zinta shared an adorable selfie with one of her twin babies, watching the IPL Mega Auction 2022. As the main auctions for Indian Premiere League 2022 are underway, Preity, who own Punjab Kings, took to Instagram to share the picture of the mother and child enjoying watching the auctions.

Preity Zinta decided to give the IPL Auctions 2022 a miss this year. This is so because she recently became a mother to twins, and she wants to devote her time to her newly born babies. Even though Preity may not be participating in the auction physically, she is right there for her team as she watches it from the comforts of her home.

The Punjab Kings owner, Preity Zinta also cracked a joke about how her baby has replaced the red IPL auction paddle. In the Instagram post that she shared on Saturday, the mother of two wrote: “All set to watch the Tata IPL Auction tonight. Feels amazing to have a cute warm baby in my arms instead of the red auction paddle. On a serious note my heart is racing and I cannot wait for our new PBKS squad. All the best @punjabkingsipl Let’s execute our plans and stay focused. #Tataiplauction #saddasquad @iplt20 #ting (sic).” Preity held one of her twin babies in her arm as she watched the auction on TV.

ALOS READ: Shah Rukh Khan’s kids Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan, spotted at IPL auction; see pics

Earlier on Friday, on the day of pre-IPL Auction 2022 night, Preity Zinta had shared a picture of herself from the auction table of a previous season of IPL. With that post, she had said that she would not be attending this year's auction as she cannot leave her children and travel to India.

ALSO READ: IPL 2022 Mega Auction: Shreyas Iyer joins KKR; fans ecstatic (WATCH)

Preity Zinta and her husband Gene Goodenough welcomed their children Gia and Jai in November 2021 through surrogacy. Preity has been enjoying her time being the new mommy, as she spends all her day with the kids.

Meanwhile, Preity Zinta’s one of the twins was not the only star kid that (in)directly joined the IPL Mega Auction 2022. Kolkata Knight Riders’ co-owners Shah Rukh Khan and Juhi Chawla’s children Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan and Jhanvi Mehat attended the IPL Auctions 2022.