IPL 2023: Shah Rukh Khan teaches RCB's Virat Kohli iconic 'Jhoome Jo Pathaan' hook step - WATCH

IPL 2023: Shah Rukh Khan graced Eden Gardens with his presence during KKR's contest against RCB on Thursday, which the hosts won. Meanwhile, the visitors' Virat Kohli learned the hook step of SRK's iconic 'Jhoome Jo Pathaan' song from Pathaan.

It was a top outing from former two-time champion Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in Match 9 of the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) at the iconic Eden Gardens Stadium in Kolkata that the hosts bested formidably by 81 runs. The fixture was also graced by the presence of KKR owner and Bollywood King Shah Rukh Khan, who enthralled the Bengal crowd.

Following KKR's success, SRK greeted the players and shook hands with the RCB players, including its star opener Virat Kohli. The moment became even more eminent when the two decided to shake their legs to SRK's famous song of 'Jhoome Jo Pathaan' song from his successful film Pathaan.

Although the two couldn't dance it off properly, SRK taught him a few steps of the song that Kohli appeared to have understood. The former RCB skipper has been on a dancing spree as he has recently matched his steps to famous songs like 'Ishq' of Stereo Nation, Oscar-winning 'Nattu-Nattu' from RRR and 'Lungi Dance' from Chennai Express.

As for the fixture, KKR beat RCB by 81 runs on Friday. Shardul Thakur (68 off 29 balls) and opener Rahmanullah Gurbaz (57 off 44 balls) cracked half-centuries, while Rinku Singh scored a 33-ball 46 as KKR made a satisfactory recovery from 89/5 to post 204/7. Leg-spinner Varun Chakravarthy (4/15) and young Suyash Sharma (3/30) did the maximum damage as KKR dismissed RCB for 123 in 17.4 overs. For RCB, left-arm pace bowler David Willey and leg-spinner Karn Sharma took two wickets each.