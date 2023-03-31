Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Indubala Bhaater Hotel: Five reasons to binge-watch this Hoichoi series

    Along with Subhashree Ganguly, the show also features Rahul Banerjee, Debopratim Dasgupta, Sneha Chatterjee, Angana Roy, Suhotra Mukhopadhya, Pratik Dutta, Mithu Chakraborty, and others.

    Indubala Bhaater Hotel: Five reasons to binge-watch this Hoichoi series AHA
    Author
    Ahana Datta Chaudhury
    First Published Mar 31, 2023, 12:48 AM IST

    Subhashree Ganguly has made her grand entry in OTT with Debaloy Bhattacharya’s web series, Indubala Bhaater Hotel, on Hoichoi. The story is based on Kallol Banerjee’s eponymous novel. Alongside Subhashree, the series also features Rahul Banerjee, Debopratim Dasgupta, Angana Roy, Suhotra Mukhopadhya, Pratik Dutta, and Mithu Chakraborty, among others. 

    Also Read: Is it official? Agastya Nanda gives flying kiss to Suhana Khan at a party: WATCH

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    Also Read: 'Maidaan' teaser: Ajay Devgn's ambitious project will take you to 'golden era of football' 

     

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Hoichoi (@hoichoi.tv)

    Also Read: Big relief for Salman Khan as Bombay High Court rejects FIR in 2019 journalist 'assault' case 

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Hoichoi (@hoichoi.tv)

    1. The pain of partition is captured perfectly: The series delves into the sufferings of the partition and its effect on the life of Indubala, the protagonist of the show, who currently runs a rice hotel. 
    2. Non-linear storytelling: Indubala Bhaater Hotel captures different ages of Indubala, which is not done in a linear pattern. This form of the screenplay has been adapted to involve the audience and make them understand the life of Indubala better.
    3. Use of prosthetic makeup: To portray the elderly Indubala, the director resorted to heavy prosthetic makeup on the actress instead of opting for an aged actress. In his defence, Debaloy agreed that prosthetics are more challenging.
    4. Stellar performances: Not just Subhashree Ganguly, but the cast shines apart because of their skilled and effortless acting. Sneha Chatterjee as Lachmi is outstanding in her performance alongside Angana Roy, who is just like a breath of fresh air. Debdutta Raha, as Monirul, does a decent job, and Suhotra Mukhopadhyay, as the rebellious Alok, will surely make your blood boil. 
    5. Excellent screenplay writing: The screenplay has been written in a simple yet subtle manner to engage the audience with the life of Indubala. There isn’t melodrama but a heaviness that stays throughout the film and is interwoven through scenes, telling the poignant tale of the protagonist. 

    Quickly go and watch all eight episodes of Indubala Bhaater Hotel on Hoichoi.

    Also Read: Yay or Nay? Urfi Javed shocks fans with dark green hammock-net-inspired ensemble outfit

    Last Updated Mar 31, 2023, 12:48 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Your OTT wrap for this week is here: Check, binge and stay glued to your screens! AHA

    Your OTT wrap for this week is here: Check, binge and stay glued to your screens!

    Manisha Koirala makes shocking revelation, claimed that Rajnikanth tried to sabotage her 'acting' career vma

    Manisha Koirala makes shocking revelation, claimed that Rajnikanth tried to sabotage her 'acting' career

    Is it official? Agastya Nanda gives flying kiss to Suhana Khan at a party: WATCH vma

    Is it official? Agastya Nanda gives flying kiss to Suhana Khan at a party: WATCH

    Maidaan teaser: Ajay Devgn's ambitious project plunges into 'golden era of football' AHA

    'Maidaan' teaser: Ajay Devgn's ambitious project will take you to 'golden era of football'

    Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was thrown out of these 5 films starring Shah Rukh Khan including 'Chalte Chalte' AHA

    Aishwarya Rai Bachchan had to leave these 5 films starring Shah Rukh Khan

    Recent Stories

    Numerology Prediction for March 31 2023 Here is what you can expect today as per your birth number gcw

    Numerology Prediction for March 31, 2023: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    Daily Horoscope for March 31 2023 Taurus Gemini Leo Virgo Scorpio Cancer Aquarius gcw

    Daily Horoscope for March 31, 2023: Superb day for Aries, Gemini; be cautious Scorpio

    Injury scare for Dhoni ahead of IPL 2023 opener; CSK CEO reveals if skipper will play against Gujarat Titans snt

    IPL 2023: Injury scare for Dhoni ahead of opener; CSK CEO reveals if skipper will play against GT

    football watch cristiano ronaldo goes vroom in 8.8 million pounds bugatti centodieci fans in madrid go berserk snt

    WATCH: Ronaldo goes vroom in his £8.8 million Bugatti Centodieci; fans in Madrid go berserk

    Your OTT wrap for this week is here: Check, binge and stay glued to your screens! AHA

    Your OTT wrap for this week is here: Check, binge and stay glued to your screens!

    Recent Videos

    WATCH Namibian cheetah, translocated to India, gives birth to four cubs AJR

    WATCH: Namibian cheetah, translocated to India, gives birth to four cubs

    Video Icon
    Row breaks out in Greater Noida society over Ramzan prayers; police deployed in precaution AJR

    Row breaks out in Greater Noida society over Ramzan prayers; police deployed in precaution

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS 2022-23, Chennai/3rd ODI: Will not judge batters based on a couple of poor shots - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 3rd ODI: 'Will not judge batters based on a couple of poor shots' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon
    Watch German embassy envoy and staff celebrate Naatu Naatu Oscar win on streets of Old Delhi

    'Naatu Naatu' in Chandni Chowk, Germany rolls out embassy challenge (Watch)

    Video Icon
    IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals DC captain David Warner has special message for Rishabh Pant (WATCH)-ayh

    IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals skipper David Warner has special message for Rishabh Pant (WATCH)

    Video Icon