'Maidaan' teaser: Ajay Devgn's ambitious project will take you to 'golden era of football'

This week, grab yourself some salty popcorn and binge-watch in peace as a list of series and movies are set to release on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Hoichoi and other platforms.

The wait is finally over for Ajay Devgn as his upcoming movie is all set to release globally on June 23, 2023. In the film, Devgn will portray Syed Abdul Rahim, which claims to recount the heyday of football. The film was in the making for two years.

TEASER OUT:

We catch a glimpse of the golden era of football, from 1952 to 1962 in the teaser. During this period, the Indian football team managed to qualify for the Olympics twice. Despite several hardships, including not even having basic items such as shoes, the team gave it their soul and heart.

ALSO READ: https://newsable.asianetnews.com/entertainment/pathu-thala-leaked-simbu-aka-silambarasan-s-latest-movie-available-on-tamilrockers-telegram-and-other-torrent-sites-rba-rsbkkv

Sharing the teaser of his film, the Drishyam 2 (2022) actor wrote, "#Maidaan mein utrenge Gyarah par dikhenge Ek. A True Story. Teaser out now(sic)." Watch it here:

#Maidaan mein utrenge Gyarah par dikhenge Ek.

A True Story. Teaser out now - https://t.co/PtfoWIEIJ8#MaidaanTeaser #MaidaanOnJune23#PriyamaniRaj @raogajraj @iAmitRSharma @arrahman pic.twitter.com/1qJ7MOSe57

— Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) March 30, 2023

ALSO READ: https://newsable.asianetnews.com/gallery/entertainment/mandira-bedi-hot-bikini-photos-actress-shows-off-her-toned-abs-with-scintillating-looks-apt-for-summers-vma-rsbmkv

MORE ABOUT THE FILM: The film has been touted as one of Ajay Devgn’s most ambitious projects to date. It tells the true story of an unknown hero who created history and records for India. Even 60 years later, we are unable to match his achievements. Starring Priyamani, and Gajraj Rao, the film also stars Bengali actor Rudranil Ghosh among others. It has been directed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma, and produced by Zee Studios, Boney Kapoor, Arunava Joy Sengupta and Akash Chawla. The screenplay and dialogues have been written by Saiwyn Quadras and Ritesh Shah respectively while the music has been composed by AR Rahman.