    Yay or Nay? Urfi Javed shocks fans with dark green hammock-net-inspired ensemble outfit

    First Published Mar 30, 2023, 3:49 PM IST

    Urfi Javed is back at it again. The style icon who wowed all fans with the quirky and searing hot DIRTY Magazine cover shoot pictures last month wore a risque dark green hammock-net-inspired ensemble outfit.

    Image: Varinder Chawla

    ALSO READ: Urfi Javed SEXY Photos: Style icon stuns in bra made of Kiwis; fans react to her 'fruity' look

    Image: Varinder Chawla

    Urfi Javed got spotted by paps at the Talkies studios in Mumbai today. She stunned them in her risque and gutsy dark green-hammock-net-inspired ensemble outfit.

    Image: Varinder Chawla

    Urfi Javed, who has become every Indian fashion designer's favorite fashion icon after her DIRTY Magazine cover shoot, looked stunning and gave a dose of sensuality in her dark green-hammock-net-inspired ensemble outfit.

    Image: Varinder Chawla

    Urfi Javed walks the talk with her racy, daring dark green-hammock-net-inspired ensemble outfit. She looks irresistible in this quirky DIY outfit.

    Image: Varinder Chawla

    Urfi has opted for a makeup look with smokey eye makeup, gajra on her long black hair, dark plum colored lip-color, and elongated eyelashes to enhance her DIY dark green-hammock-net-inspired ensemble outfit.

    Image: Varinder Chawla

    Urfi Javed flaunts her toned body in the daring dark green-hammock-net-inspired ensemble outfit and brings new tones with this innovative fashion trend.

    Image: Varinder Chawla

    Oozing a dose of alluring looks in a stylish and gutsy dark green-hammock-net-inspired ensemble outfit, Urfi looked breathtaking. She kept her long jet-black hair in a braid and used a gajra to enhance her looks. She has completed her look with green stiletto heels that only amplify the glamor and add poise to her look.

    Image: Varinder Chawla

    Urfi's spontaneity is what makes her the bold and quintessential fashion diva. Urfi Javed's DIY and hot dark green-hammock-net-inspired ensemble outfit is a creative concept that mixes bold and style.

    ALSO READ: Urfi Javed HOT Video: Actress shocks fans in a cream bra set with rounded pipe clothed ring

