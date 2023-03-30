Big relief for Salman Khan as Bombay High Court rejects FIR in 2019 journalist 'assault' case

The Bombay High Court ordered to reject FIR registered against Salman Khan. In 2019, journalist Ashok Pandey lodged an FIR against the actor for assault.

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan gets huge relief from the Bombay High Court with his connection to the 2019 assault case. The actor got exempted from appearing in the Andheri court. His summons has also got quashed.

Justice Bharati Dangre passed the order on Thursday morning. Salman Khan moved the High Court questioning a summoning order passed on the complaint of a journalist who claimed that the actor was cycling on the streets of Mumbai when he got into a brawl with the scribe and snatched his phone.

The Magistrate Court got a report from the DN Nagar police station where a complaint got filed. Based on the positive police report under Section 202 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) and other material, the Magistrate found sufficient ground to proceed against Khan.

The Magistrate noted minutely, that offenses under Section 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace), and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code had been made out against the accused and summoned him to remain present in court.

Khan then moved to the High Court, which stayed the order in April 2022. Khan also sought for quashing of the complaint against him. Senior Advocate Aabad Ponda appearing for Khan submitted that he had only asked his bodyguards to stop the journalist from shooting photos/ videos of him. On the work front, Salman Khan's much-awaited film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan will be hitting theatre screens on the auspicious occasion of Eid 2023.

