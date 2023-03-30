Is it official? Agastya Nanda gives flying kiss to Suhana Khan at a party: WATCH

Agastya Nanda blew a kiss to rumored girlfriend Suhana Khan and also helped her get into the car at Tania Shroff's birthday bash. Watch the viral video here.

Agastya Nanda, the grandson of Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan, was seen blowing a sweet kiss to his rumored girlfriend, Suhana Khan. Shah Rukh Khan's daughter and Agastya attended Tania Shroff's (Ahan Shetty's girlfriend) birthday party in Mumbai.

In the viral video, Suhana left the venue while Agastya, Tania, and Ahan came ahead to drop her off. In the clip, Suhana shook hands with Tania and laughed as she walked towards her car. Agastya, who stood nearby, also helped Suhana to her car.

Before sitting in the car, Suhana waves at Agastya, and in return, he blows a kiss and then closes his car door. After that, he walked inside along with Tania and Ahan. The particular moment was caught on camera by the paps. Suhana looked stunning as she donned a shimmery long dress and heels, while Agastya wore a black T-shirt and blue denim.

The rumors of the duo falling in love and also dating started when their picture from a vacation went viral on social media. On Agastya's birthday, Suhana dropped an adorable picture with him. Suhana and Agastya are all set to make their acting debut with Zoya Akhtar's 'The Archies'. The film is the Indian adaptation of the iconic comics 'The Archies' and will be released on OTT giant Netflix later this year. Produced by Tiger Baby and Graphic India, 'The Archies' is a coming-of-age story that will introduce the teenagers of Riverdale to a new generation in India. The film will also mark the debut of Khushi Kapoor and additionally stars Mihir Ahuja, Dot, Yuvraj Menda, and Vedang Raina.

