Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Is it official? Agastya Nanda gives flying kiss to Suhana Khan at a party: WATCH

    Agastya Nanda blew a kiss to rumored girlfriend Suhana Khan and also helped her get into the car at Tania Shroff's birthday bash. Watch the viral video here.

    Is it official? Agastya Nanda gives flying kiss to Suhana Khan at a party: WATCH vma
    Author
    Vrinda Mundara
    First Published Mar 30, 2023, 8:21 PM IST

    Agastya Nanda, the grandson of Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan, was seen blowing a sweet kiss to his rumored girlfriend, Suhana Khan. Shah Rukh Khan's daughter and Agastya attended Tania Shroff's (Ahan Shetty's girlfriend) birthday party in Mumbai. 

    In the viral video, Suhana left the venue while Agastya, Tania, and Ahan came ahead to drop her off. In the clip, Suhana shook hands with Tania and laughed as she walked towards her car. Agastya, who stood nearby, also helped Suhana to her car.

    ALSO READ: Mandira Bedi HOT bikini photos: Actress shows off her toned abs with scintillating looks apt for summers

    Before sitting in the car, Suhana waves at Agastya, and in return, he blows a kiss and then closes his car door. After that, he walked inside along with Tania and Ahan. The particular moment was caught on camera by the paps. Suhana looked stunning as she donned a shimmery long dress and heels, while Agastya wore a black T-shirt and blue denim.

     

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by @varindertchawla

    The rumors of the duo falling in love and also dating started when their picture from a vacation went viral on social media. On Agastya's birthday, Suhana dropped an adorable picture with him. Suhana and Agastya are all set to make their acting debut with Zoya Akhtar's 'The Archies'. The film is the Indian adaptation of the iconic comics 'The Archies' and will be released on OTT giant Netflix later this year. Produced by Tiger Baby and Graphic India, 'The Archies' is a coming-of-age story that will introduce the teenagers of Riverdale to a new generation in India. The film will also mark the debut of Khushi Kapoor and additionally stars Mihir Ahuja, Dot, Yuvraj Menda, and Vedang Raina.

    ALSO READ: Anushka Sharma 'liable' to pay taxes for owning 'copyright' on her stage performances

    Last Updated Mar 30, 2023, 8:21 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Maidaan teaser: Ajay Devgn's ambitious project plunges into 'golden era of football' AHA

    'Maidaan' teaser: Ajay Devgn's ambitious project will take you to 'golden era of football'

    Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was thrown out of these 5 films starring Shah Rukh Khan including 'Chalte Chalte' AHA

    Aishwarya Rai Bachchan had to leave these 5 films starring Shah Rukh Khan

    Chitrangada Singh on co-star Vikrant Massey Want him to delve into 'bad guy' roles AHA

    Chitrangada Singh on co-star Vikrant Massey: 'Want him to delve into bad guy roles'

    Bengali celebrity lovebirds Dev-Rukmini enjoy exotic vacation time in Maldives AHA

    Bengali celebrity lovebirds Dev-Rukmini enjoy exotic vacation time in Maldives

    Big relief for Salman Khan as Bombay High Court rejects FIR in 2019 journalist 'assault' case vma

    Big relief for Salman Khan as Bombay High Court rejects FIR in 2019 journalist 'assault' case

    Recent Stories

    MoD signs contracts worth Rs 62,700 crore to equip Indian Armed Forces

    MoD signs contracts worth Rs 62,700 crore to equip Indian Armed Forces

    BSEB Class 12th Scrutiny Form 2023 deadline extended until April 1; apply on biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in - adt

    BSEB Class 12th Scrutiny Form 2023 deadline extended until April 1; apply on biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

    Indian American businessman Ajay Banga poised to become World Bank chief unopposed AJR

    Indian-American businessman Ajay Banga poised to become World Bank chief unopposed

    PM Modi makes surprise visit to new Parliament building

    PM Modi makes surprise visit to new Parliament building (PHOTOS)

    Maidaan teaser: Ajay Devgn's ambitious project plunges into 'golden era of football' AHA

    'Maidaan' teaser: Ajay Devgn's ambitious project will take you to 'golden era of football'

    Recent Videos

    WATCH Namibian cheetah, translocated to India, gives birth to four cubs AJR

    WATCH: Namibian cheetah, translocated to India, gives birth to four cubs

    Video Icon
    Row breaks out in Greater Noida society over Ramzan prayers; police deployed in precaution AJR

    Row breaks out in Greater Noida society over Ramzan prayers; police deployed in precaution

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS 2022-23, Chennai/3rd ODI: Will not judge batters based on a couple of poor shots - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 3rd ODI: 'Will not judge batters based on a couple of poor shots' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon
    Watch German embassy envoy and staff celebrate Naatu Naatu Oscar win on streets of Old Delhi

    'Naatu Naatu' in Chandni Chowk, Germany rolls out embassy challenge (Watch)

    Video Icon
    IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals DC captain David Warner has special message for Rishabh Pant (WATCH)-ayh

    IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals skipper David Warner has special message for Rishabh Pant (WATCH)

    Video Icon