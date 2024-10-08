India's Got Latent: Rakhi Sawant gets into heated argument with co-judge; throws chair [WATCH]

Rakhi Sawant's recent appearance on India's Got Latent sparked controversy after a heated argument with co-judge Maheep Singh, leading to Rakhi throwing a chair on stage and abruptly leaving. The incident, which occurred in Delhi, quickly went viral

Rakhi Sawant, known for her bold personality, has once again stirred controversy, this time on the YouTube reality show India’s Got Latent, hosted by comedian Samay Raina. During her guest judge appearance, she had a heated argument with co-judge Maheep Singh, which culminated in Rakhi throwing a chair on stage before walking off. The incident, which took place in Delhi, went viral after an audience member shared a video of the altercation online. Reports suggest that Rakhi repeatedly interrupted Maheep and made inappropriate jokes about him throughout the show, leading to increasing tension and ultimately causing the episode to end abruptly.

In the now-viral clip, the former Bigg Boss contestant is seen throwing a chair while a contestant was performing on stage. Before storming off, she appeared to make comments directed at the other judges, though the audio was unclear. Sharing the video, an X user captioned it, "Rakhi Sawant got into a fight on stage during India’s Got Latent in Delhi."

A person who witnessed the event live explained that Rakhi had told Maheep Singh to "keep quiet," criticizing him for talking too much. After the argument, Rakhi left, followed by Maheep, which led to the show being shut down. According to the eyewitness, Maheep went to his vanity van, while Rakhi left the venue in her car. The individual added that the police were called, and there was more drama on the set.

Another account from a viewer noted that Rakhi and Maheep exchanged snide remarks throughout the episode, with Rakhi becoming increasingly disrespectful, eventually telling Maheep to stop talking during his conversation with a contestant. This prompted Maheep to leave the stage, after which Rakhi threw the chair and walked out, belittling the contestant before leaving. The show ended shortly thereafter. The user also suggested that parts of the show seemed scripted, with some performances appearing to be mere fillers.

Additionally, another audience member claimed that Rakhi's behavior throughout the show was inappropriate, including making odd jokes and disrespectful remarks towards Maheep Singh. Her antics frustrated both Maheep and fellow judge Balraj, who started ignoring her as the episode went on. At one point, Rakhi interrupted Maheep while he was praising a poet, shouting that the poet wasn't good and insulting him. She also reportedly criticized Samay Raina, telling him not to invite her to such shows in the future. After Rakhi left, Maheep followed, creating a tense atmosphere among the remaining judges, including Samay, Ashish, and Yashraj, who decided to quickly wrap up the show.

ALSO READ: 70th National Film Awards: How much prize money will the winners get?

Since the video of Rakhi’s outburst was posted on X, it has garnered over 300,000 views.

Latest Videos