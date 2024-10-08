70th National Film Awards: President Droupadi Murmu to felicitate winners in New Delhi

Today, October 8, President Droupadi Murmu will confer the 70th National Film Awards in New Delhi, celebrating the exceptional achievements in Indian cinema for the year 2022. This prestigious event highlights the contributions of filmmakers, actors, and crew, showcasing the vibrant storytelling that defines the Indian film industry.

Teamwork is needed while making a film. Movies are something that cannot be made individually, it requires each of the actors, directors, and crew to put their heart into creating a memorable movie experience. Therefore, it is equally important to recognize the efforts of each person that led the movie to success. On August 16, the winners of the 70th National Film Awards were announced, celebrating the outstanding talent and contributions to Indian cinema.

The Feature Film Jury, led by Rahul Rawail, alongside the Non-Feature Film Jury chaired by Nila Madhab Panda, and the Best Writing on Cinema Jury headed by Gangadhar Mudalair, played a crucial role in selecting the awardees.

The highlight of the event is the presentation of the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award to renowned actor Mithun Chakraborty. This prestigious honor represents the highest honor in Indian cinema in recognition of Chakraborty's illustrious career and lasting impact on the film industry.

ALSO READ 70th National Film Awards: Rishabh Shetty, Yash and others win big! Winners full list here

The awards will encompass various categories, reflecting the depth and diversity of filmmaking in India. Rishabh Shetty is all set to receive the Best Actor award for his outstanding performance in the Kannada film "Kanthara". The Best Actress award will be shared between Nithya Menen for her role in the Tamil film "Thiruchitrambalam" and Manasi Parekh for her performance in the Gujarati film "Kutch Express".

As the ceremony unfolds, President Murmu’s presence enhances the significance of this celebration, marking a memorable day for Indian cinema and its many talented contributors.

ALSO READ 70th National Film Awards: Live stream details and event highlights

Latest Videos