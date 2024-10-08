'Our effortless friendship...', Farha Khan shares UNSEEN pictures with Gauri Khan [PHOTOS]

Gauri Khan celebrates her birthday today with heartfelt wishes from fans and close friends, including a special message from Farah Khan. Known for her work in interior design and film production, Gauri has carved a distinct name for herself in the industry

Gauri Khan is celebrating her birthday today, and her friend, Farah Khan, sent her a special birthday wish. The choreographer and director shared some unseen photos on social media and penned a heartfelt message. Fans also flooded the comment section with birthday wishes for Gauri.

Farah took to Instagram and shared the photos with a message for Gauri, expressing that their effortless friendship fits perfectly with her own laziness. Fans responded warmly, with one fan commenting on the beauty of the photos and wishing Gauri a happy birthday filled with happiness and blessings. Another fan simply wished her a happy birthday, addressing her respectfully as "ma'am."

Gauri Khan has successfully established her own identity in the industry while balancing her roles as a mother and wife. Over the years, she has transformed from being known as Shah Rukh Khan’s wife to making a name for herself as a prominent figure in interior design and film production. Born Gauri Chibber on October 8, 1970, in a Punjabi family from New Delhi, she met Shah Rukh during their teenage years, and their love story blossomed into marriage on October 25, 1991, just before Shah Rukh started his film career.

Currently, Gauri plays a significant role as the main producer and co-owner of films produced under their company, Red Chillies Entertainment. Some of the notable films produced under the banner include Om Shanti Om, Main Hoon Na, Student of the Year, Happy New Year, and Dear Zindagi.

In a separate conversation, Farah Khan, known for directing stars like Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone, reflected on how on-set demands have changed over the years. She noted that there have been upgrades in luxurious vanity vans, which now include facilities like gyms and kitchens.

Farah also shared her experience about the lavish requirements of some actors. She mentioned that actors today often demand multiple vanity vans for themselves and their entourage. In a YouTube vlog conversation with TV actor Dipika Kakkar and her husband, actor Shoaib Ibrahim, Farah revealed that actors nowadays wait for their vanity vans before they start acting. Some have as many as four vans: one for themselves, one for their gym, another for their staff, and a separate one for food.

