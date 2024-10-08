'Janhvi Kapoor truly belongs to the South like Sridevi', says Director Koratala Siva

Director Koratala Siva is basking in the success of his latest film, "Devara: Part 1," which stars Jr NTR alongside Janhvi Kapoor, marking her debut in the South film industry. Known for her impressive work in Hindi cinema, Janhvi's entry into this new arena carries the legacy of her mother, Sridevi, a beloved figure in South Indian films.

In a recent interview with India Today, Siva shared insights into his decision to cast Janhvi. He emphasized that the distinction between North and South cinema is not significant for him. "We believe Janhvi belongs to the South," he remarked, honoring the deep-rooted connection fans have with Sridevi, whose iconic roles in South Indian films have shaped the industry. “For us, even in villages, people see Janhvi as their daughter, eagerly awaiting her to continue her mother's legacy.”

While some viewers noted Janhvi's limited screen time in the first installment, Siva reassured fans that her character holds significant promise for the sequel. "She brings a fresh perspective to the film, with multiple dimensions yet to be explored. Part two will reveal more drama and unexpected twists in her storyline," he stated, encouraging audiences to stay tuned for the next chapter.

READ MORE Devara box office: Jr NTR, Janhvi Kapoor's film to cross Rs 200 crore in 5 days

As he prepares for a break after the successful release, Siva expressed gratitude for the audience's overwhelming support. "I appreciate the love shown for Part 1. Now, I plan to step back and take a breather from cinema for a while," he shared, indicating the need for some personal time before diving back into production for the sequel.

With anticipation building for "Devara: Part 2," both Siva and Janhvi Kapoor are set to redefine their narratives in the film industry, continuing the legacy of remarkable storytelling.

ALSO READ 70th National Film Awards: Rishabh Shetty, Yash and others win big! Winners full list here

Latest Videos