Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Janhvi Kapoor truly belongs to the South like Sridevi', says Director Koratala Siva

    Director Koratala Siva celebrates the success of "Devara: Part 1," discussing Janhvi Kapoor's debut and her connection to Sridevi's legacy in South cinema.

    'Janhvi Kapoor truly belongs to the South like Sridevi', says Director Koratala Siva NTI
    Author
    Nancy Tiwari
    First Published Oct 8, 2024, 3:18 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 8, 2024, 3:18 PM IST

    Director Koratala Siva is basking in the success of his latest film, "Devara: Part 1," which stars Jr NTR alongside Janhvi Kapoor, marking her debut in the South film industry. Known for her impressive work in Hindi cinema, Janhvi's entry into this new arena carries the legacy of her mother, Sridevi, a beloved figure in South Indian films.

    In a recent interview with India Today, Siva shared insights into his decision to cast Janhvi. He emphasized that the distinction between North and South cinema is not significant for him. "We believe Janhvi belongs to the South," he remarked, honoring the deep-rooted connection fans have with Sridevi, whose iconic roles in South Indian films have shaped the industry. “For us, even in villages, people see Janhvi as their daughter, eagerly awaiting her to continue her mother's legacy.”

    While some viewers noted Janhvi's limited screen time in the first installment, Siva reassured fans that her character holds significant promise for the sequel. "She brings a fresh perspective to the film, with multiple dimensions yet to be explored. Part two will reveal more drama and unexpected twists in her storyline," he stated, encouraging audiences to stay tuned for the next chapter.

    READ MORE Devara box office: Jr NTR, Janhvi Kapoor's film to cross Rs 200 crore in 5 days

    As he prepares for a break after the successful release, Siva expressed gratitude for the audience's overwhelming support. "I appreciate the love shown for Part 1. Now, I plan to step back and take a breather from cinema for a while," he shared, indicating the need for some personal time before diving back into production for the sequel.

    With anticipation building for "Devara: Part 2," both Siva and Janhvi Kapoor are set to redefine their narratives in the film industry, continuing the legacy of remarkable storytelling.

    ALSO READ 70th National Film Awards: Rishabh Shetty, Yash and others win big! Winners full list here

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    70th National Film Awards: How much prize money will the winners get? RKK

    70th National Film Awards: How much prize money will the winners get?

    Our effortless friendship...', Farha Khan shares UNSEEN pictures with Gauri Khan [PHOTOS] ATG

    'Our effortless friendship...', Farha Khan shares UNSEEN pictures with Gauri Khan [PHOTOS]

    70th National Film Awards: Presidenr Draoupadi Murmu felicitate winners in New Delhi NTI

    70th National Film Awards: President Droupadi Murmu to felicitate winners in New Delhi

    Actress Pooja Gandhi urges to teach skills in government colleges Rural Skill Development programs vkp

    'Teach skills in govt colleges': Actress Pooja Gandhi urges for Rural Skill Development programs

    70th National Film Awards: Rishabh Shetty, Yash and others win big! Winners full list here NTI

    70th National Film Awards: Rishabh Shetty, Yash and others win big! Winners full list here

    Recent Stories

    Rishab Shetty Net Worth: Explore luxurious lifestyle of Kantara star NTI

    Rishab Shetty Net Worth: Explore luxurious lifestyle of Kantara star

    Haryana Elections 2024 results: EC refutes Congress' charge on slow updation of website says ill founded allegations anr

    Haryana Polls 2024: EC refutes Congress' charge on slow updation of website, says ill-founded allegations

    Kerala: KSRTC bus overturns into river in Kozhikode, multiple injuries reported dmn

    Kerala: KSRTC bus overturns into river in Kozhikode; one dead, multiple injuries reported

    Ladies, do you want to boost your fertility? 6 must-do exercises RKK

    Ladies, do you want to boost your fertility? 6 must-do exercises

    Apple releases trailer of Submerged a short film exclusively for Vision Pro users watch gcw

    Apple releases trailer of ‘Submerged’: A short film exclusively for Vision Pro users | WATCH

    Recent Videos

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep Dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH] anr

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH]

    Video Icon