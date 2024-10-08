Rishab Shetty Net Worth: Explore luxurious lifestyle of Kantara star

Entertainment
Rishab Shetty won the Best Actor award at the 70th National Film Awards 2024 for his outstanding performance in "Kantara."
According to Mashable India, Rishab Shetty's net worth stands at an estimated Rs 12 crore 40 lakh, approximately $1.5 million.
Reports indicate that Rishab Shetty commands a fee of around Rs 4 crore per film, showcasing his rising prominence in the industry.
Rishab is happily married to costume designer Pragathi Shetty, and they are proud parents of two children, emphasizing their close-knit family life.
Rishab Shetty grew up in Mangaluru's Kadri neighborhood, completing his schooling in Kundapura and earning a B.Com. degree from Bengaluru's Vijaya College.
Rishab Shetty's impressive car collection includes a pearl white Audi Q7, a Rolls Royce Ghost, a Mercedes Benz, and several other luxury vehicles.
In "Kantara," Rishab Shetty showcased his multifaceted talent as he directed, wrote, and played dual roles, earning acclaim from critics and audiences alike.