Rishab Shetty Net Worth: Explore luxurious lifestyle of Kantara star

Rishab Shetty's National Award Win

Rishab Shetty won the Best Actor award at the 70th National Film Awards 2024 for his outstanding performance in "Kantara."

 

Net Worth

According to Mashable India, Rishab Shetty's net worth stands at an estimated Rs 12 crore 40 lakh, approximately $1.5 million.

 

Film Charges

Reports indicate that Rishab Shetty commands a fee of around Rs 4 crore per film, showcasing his rising prominence in the industry.

 

Family Life

Rishab is happily married to costume designer Pragathi Shetty, and they are proud parents of two children, emphasizing their close-knit family life.

 

Early Life Background

Rishab Shetty grew up in Mangaluru's Kadri neighborhood, completing his schooling in Kundapura and earning a B.Com. degree from Bengaluru's Vijaya College.

Luxurious Car Collection

Rishab Shetty's impressive car collection includes a pearl white Audi Q7, a Rolls Royce Ghost, a Mercedes Benz, and several other luxury vehicles.

Role in Kantara

In "Kantara," Rishab Shetty showcased his multifaceted talent as he directed, wrote, and played dual roles, earning acclaim from critics and audiences alike.

