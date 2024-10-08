Haryana Polls 2024: EC refutes Congress' charge on slow updation of website, says ill-founded allegations

The Election Commission has issued a strong rebuttal to Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh regarding his memorandum questioning the display of election results on its website. The EC labeled the allegations as "ill-founded."

New Delhi: The Election Commission (EC) has given a stern reply to Congress General Secretary for Communications, Jairam Ramesh, concerning his memorandum that raised issues about how election results are displayed on the EC's website.

In response to Congress' complaint, the EC dismissed the allegations as "ill-founded," stating that the memorandum did not present any evidence contradicting the reported delays in any constituencies in Haryana or Jammu and Kashmir.

Earlier, Jairam Ramesh, Congress General Secretary in charge of Communications, accused the Election Commission of delaying the uploading of current trends in the vote counting for the Haryana Assembly elections on its website. He questioned whether the BJP was attempting to exert pressure on the administration by disseminating "outdated and misleading" trends.

The poll panel said it "unequivocally rejects your attempt to surreptitiously give credence to irresponsible, unfounded and uncorroborated malafide narratives".

On Tuesday afternoon, Congress submitted a formal complaint to the Election Commission concerning delays in releasing the leads and results of the Haryana election. In a concise letter, the opposition party highlighted an "unexplained slowdown in updating results" that occurred between 9 and 11 AM.



Latest Videos