    70th National Film Awards: How much prize money will the winners get?

    The Dadasaheb Phalke Award, the country's premier film accolade, carries a prize of Rs 15 lakh. Next in line is Swarna Kamal, or Golden Lotus, which awards a cash prize of Rs 3 lakh, while Rajat Kamal winners earn Rs 2 lakh across all categories.

    First Published Oct 8, 2024, 2:32 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 8, 2024, 2:32 PM IST

    The winners of the 70th National Film Awards were unveiled in New Delhi today, commemorating the best of Indian cinema that was accredited in 2022. Rishab Shetty won the Best Actor award for Kantara, the Malayalam film Aattam was named Best Film, and Nithya Menen and Mansi Parekh shared the Best Actress prize. However, few people are aware that the National Film Awards also include a financial component. The Dadasaheb Phalke Award, the country's premier film accolade, carries a prize of Rs 15 lakh. Next in line is Swarna Kamal, or Golden Lotus, which awards a cash prize of Rs 3 lakh, while Rajat Kamal winners earn Rs 2 lakh across all categories.

    Swarna Kamal is nominated in the following categories: Best Film, Debut Film, Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment, Best Director, and Best Children’s Film. This year's winners in these categories include Aattam's producer (Joy Movie Productions) and director (Anand Ekarshi). The award will also go to Fouja's director, Pramod Kumar. The Haryanvi film received Best Debut Film of a Director.

    Kantara won the Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment category, and both the producer (Hombale Films LLP) and director (Rishab Shetty) will receive a cash prize of Rs 3 lakh.

    Swarna Kamal will also be presented to the producer (Dharma Productions, Prime Focus, Starlight Pictures) and director (Ayan Mukerji) of the Hindi film Brahmastra-Part 1: Shiva-Best Film in AVGC (Animation, Visual Effects, Gaming, and Comic), as well as director Sooraj R Barjatya of Uunchai, which won Best Direction.

