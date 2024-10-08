Kerala: KSRTC bus overturns into river in Kozhikode; one dead, multiple injuries reported

A KSRTC bus overturned into Kozhikode's Kaliyampuzha River, killing one woman and injuring multiple passengers, including the conductor and driver. The bus veered off the road at a bridge lacking handrails and safety barriers. Rescue efforts are ongoing, with injured transported to nearby hospitals.

Kozhikode: A KSRTC bus lost control and overturned into a river in Kozhikode, resulting in multiple injuries and death of a woman. The incident occurred near Thiruvambadi's Pullurampara, with the bus rolling over into the Kaliyampuzha River. Injuries were reported among the bus conductor, driver, and several passengers. The deceased has been identified as Rajeshwari, a passenger of the bus. The bus veered off the road and capsized into the water.

The accident took place around 1:30 PM. Witnesses stated that the bus overturned at a bridge that lacked handrails or safety barriers. Many passengers were promptly evacuated after the incident. Local residents, along with police and fire services, coordinated rescue efforts to free those trapped inside. A crane is being used to retrieve the bus from the river.

The cause of the accident is still unknown. The bus, which was an ordinary service from Mukkom to Thiruvambadi, reportedly had around 40 passengers on board. There are ongoing efforts to rescue a person believed to be trapped inside the bus. Injured individuals have been transported to Kozhikode Medical College as well as hospitals in Thiruvambadi and Mukkom.

