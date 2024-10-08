'Teach skills in govt colleges': Actress Pooja Gandhi urges for Rural Skill Development programs

Actress Pooja Gandhi urged the Karnataka government to introduce skill development courses in rural colleges to equip students for the job market. She emphasized the need for collaboration between the government and private enterprises to address skill gaps and improve employment prospects for Kannadigas.

Actress Pooja Gandhi has called on the Karnataka government to introduce skill development courses in rural colleges to ensure that students are equipped for the job market. This comes as the state's decades-old demand for job reservation for Kannadigas faces hurdles, with private firms arguing that skills, not quotas, should determine eligibility for jobs.

While the government has approved job reservations for Kannadigas, the lack of skills among graduates, particularly in rural areas, continues to be a major obstacle. According to the Pre-Budget 2024 Economic Survey, 49% of Indian graduates lack the skills required for today's professional landscape. The gap is more significant in rural regions, where students often miss out on the practical knowledge essential for their courses. The primary reason is the weak collaboration between colleges and industries, unlike in urban areas, where partnerships with companies provide students with industry-specific training.



Pooja Gandhi emphasized the need for the government to address this issue by introducing skill development programs in rural areas, allowing students to be better prepared for the workforce. She suggested that the government should work closely with private firms to bring these programs to life.

"Businesses that oppose job reservation should join hands with the government to create an environment where local talent is nurtured and skilled," said Gandhi, stressing the importance of English communication classes, advanced software training like Excel and Tally, and internships for rural students.

Current problem

Despite the government rolling out multiple skill development schemes, their effectiveness has been limited. One major reason is that skill training courses are not integrated into degree or diploma programs, resulting in a disconnect between formal education and practical skills.

To bridge the gap, the following measures have been recommended:

1. Skill development programs should be integrated into college curriculums alongside regular graduation courses.

2. The government should collaborate with private enterprises to establish skill development centres and provide tools, trainers, and course materials to ensure students are industry-ready.

3. Certification and internship programs should be given importance and weighed alongside academic performance during graduation.

4. Lecturers should be trained and incentivized to foster research and skill development opportunities for students.

Skill Development

Industries, especially IT-BT companies and firms with over 100 employees and a turnover of more than Rs 50 crores are being encouraged to ensure that at least 20% of their workforce consists of skilled Kannadigas. This approach emphasizes not just employment, but also providing soft skills and re-skilling opportunities to the local population.

Implementations

To make this vision a reality, enterprises are urged to:

- Offer stipend-based certification courses to Kannadigas on their premises.

- Collaborate with government and private degree colleges to offer certification courses during the graduation period.

- Partner with private training institutes (such as driving schools, Tally training centres, and Advanced Excel training programs) to provide courses for unemployed or under-skilled Kannadiga students.



Benefits for Kannadigas

This skill development initiative would give unemployed youth the competitive edge they need in the job market. By complementing their formal qualifications with essential soft skills, Kannadigas will be able to secure internships and job opportunities in private colleges and industries. Pooja Gandhi believes such programs will significantly enhance employment prospects for students in rural Karnataka.

By integrating skill development into the academic curriculum and creating more opportunities for hands-on learning, the state could bridge the gap between education and employment, ensuring that Kannadigas not only have access to jobs but are equipped to excel in them.

