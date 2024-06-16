Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    'I'm going to kill Salman Khan': Mumbai Police arrest Rajasthan man in firing case

    Gujar recorded a video on a highway in Rajasthan before uploading it to his channel. Given the severity of the threat, a police team was dispatched to Rajasthan to investigate, leading to Gujar's arrest. The case has been registered at a cyber police station in Mumbai.

    An official on Sunday (June 16) announced that Mumbai Police registered a new case related to the firing outside Bollywood actor Salman Khan's residence in April and have arrested one person from Rajasthan on charges of criminal intimidation.

    The accused, identified as 25-year-old Banwarilal Laturlal Gujar from Bundi, Rajasthan, allegedly uploaded a video on his YouTube channel. In the video, he threatened, "Lawrence Bishnoi, Goldy Brar, and other gang members are with me, and I am going to kill Salman Khan as he has not apologized yet," according to the crime branch official.

    It is reportedly said that Gujar recorded a video on a highway in Rajasthan before uploading it to his channel. Given the severity of the threat, a police team was dispatched to Rajasthan to investigate, leading to Gujar's arrest. The case has been registered at a cyber police station in Mumbai.

    "We are checking if the accused, Gujar, has any previous criminal background. He has been arrested under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, including 506(2) (punishment for criminal intimidation), and provisions of the Information Technology (IT) Act. Further investigation is underway," the official said.

    This arrest follows an earlier incident on April 14, when two men on motorbikes fired multiple rounds outside Salman Khan's residence in the Bandra area of Mumbai.

