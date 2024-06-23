Over 1500 candidates to retake NEET-UG today, Centre orders CBI probe | Top Updates

The National Eligibility-cum-Entrance (NEET-UG) retest for 1,563 candidates is being reconducted today after the testing agency withdrew the grace marks awarded to them to make up for the loss of time.

The Centre has postponed the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test-Postgraduate 2024 (NEET-PG 2024), which was supposed to take place on June 23, Sunday, due to concerns regarding the validity of several competitive exams. Up to 1,563 NEET-UG 2024 applicants who received grace marks for tardiness are scheduled to retake the exam today at various locations.

In response to criticism about purported disparities in competitive examinations, the Centre fired National Testing Agency (NTA) Director General Subodh Singh on Saturday and turned over the investigation into anomalies in the NEET-UG medical entrance test to the CBI.

A seven-member team led by former ISRO chairman K Radhakrishnan was also established by the Education Ministry to examine the agency's operations and suggest changes to the exams.

NEET PG exam postponed

The Education Ministry has postponed the NEET-PG entrance, the fourth entrance exam to be impacted in recent days, calling it a “precautionary measure” in the wake of recent allegations on the integrity of certain competitive exams.

The Union Health Ministry stated that the new exam date will be announced as soon as possible. The Ministry of Health said in a statement that it had "decided to undertake a thorough assessment of the robustness of processes of NEET-PG Entrance Examination, conducted by the National Board of Examination for medical students, in light of recent incidents of allegations regarding the integrity of certain competitive examinations."

The ministry said that the decision has been taken in the “best interests of the students and to maintain the sanctity of the examination process”.

“We stand for transparent, tamper-free and zero error examination. A panel has been formed on exam reforms, strict action has been taken against officials and the case has been handed over to CBI,” Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said.

After a flurry of rulings amid lawsuits and demonstrations in several regions of the country about the topic of suspected irregularities in admission exams, he declared, "Students' interest will be safeguarded at any cost."

All about NEET UG irregularities

The examination was held on May 5 across 4,750 centres and around 24 lakh candidates appeared. The results were expected to be declared on June 14 but were announced on June 4. As many as 67 students scored a perfect 720, unprecedented in the NTA’s history, with six from a centre in Haryana’s Faridabad figuring in the list, raising suspicions about irregularities.



Latest Videos