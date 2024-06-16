Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Rajkot gamezone fire: 2 civic body members arrested for 'forging' documents; check details

    Confirming the arrests, Parthrajsinh Gohil, Deputy Commissioner of Police said, "They made certain changes in government documents related to the TRP gamezone after the incident." With these latest arrests, the total number of individuals arrested in connection with the fire has risen to 12, including six government employees and six others.

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jun 16, 2024, 1:28 PM IST

    Two more employees of Gujarat's Rajkot Municipal Corporation (RMC) were on Saturday (June 15) arrested in connection with the tragic fire at the TRP gamezone on May 25, which claimed the lives of 27 people. Rajkot's Assistant Town Planning Officer (TPO) Rajesh Makwana and Assistant Engineer Jaideep Chaudhary were arrested for allegedly tampering with government documents related to the gamezone following the incident.

    Confirming the arrests, Parthrajsinh Gohil, Deputy Commissioner of Police said, "They made certain changes in government documents related to the TRP gamezone after the incident." With these latest arrests, the total number of individuals arrested in connection with the fire has risen to 12, including six government employees and six others.

    Previously, four government officials were arrested, including Town Planning Officer MD Sagathia, Assistant TPOs Mukesh Makwana and Gautam Joshi, and former Station Officer Rohit Vigora of Kalavad Road fire station.

    Additionally, one of the six co-owners of the TRP gamezone, Ashoksinh Jadeja, surrendered on Thursday. Four other co-owners were already in custody, while one co-owner lost his life in the fire. A manager connected to the establishment is also under arrest.

    Further investigation revealed that Prakash Hiran, another co-owner named in the FIR, died in the blaze as he was present inside the facility during the incident. CCTV footage revealed that the fire originated from sparks that ignited thermocol sheets during welding work on the ground floor. Despite attempts by workers to extinguish the blaze with fire extinguishers, it quickly spread, engulfing the entire premises.

    The police inquiry also revealed that the TRP gamezone was operating without a no-objection certificate (NOC) from the municipal corporation's fire department, highlighting serious lapses in compliance and safety regulations.

