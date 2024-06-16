Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Bihar tragedy: Boat with 17 people capsizes in River Ganga, six go missing

    The incident has stirred emotions and concern in the local community, with efforts intensified to locate the missing individuals and ensure their safe return. Authorities are continuing their efforts, with updates on the situation expected as the rescue operation progresses.

    Bihar tragedy: Boat with 17 people capsizes in River Ganga, six go missing AJR
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jun 16, 2024, 2:04 PM IST

    Tragedy struck on Sunday (June 16) as a boat carrying 17 people capsized in the Ganga River near Patna, Bihar, during the auspicious occasion of Ganga Dussehra. The incident took place in the Barh area adjacent to the state capital, plunging the community into distress.

    According to initial reports, the boat, overloaded with devotees who had ventured into the river for a holy bath, overturned, leading to a chaotic scene. Out of the 17 passengers on board, 11 managed to swim to safety, while 6 individuals remain missing, prompting an urgent rescue operation.

    Rajkot gamezone fire: 2 civic body members arrested for 'forging' documents; check details

    "The boat capsized with 17 people aboard, of whom 11 have been rescued safely while 6 are still missing. The State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) team has been deployed and is en route to the site. The search and rescue efforts are currently underway," informed Barh Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Shubham Kumar.

    The incident has stirred emotions and concern in the local community, with efforts intensified to locate the missing individuals and ensure their safe return. Authorities are continuing their efforts, with updates on the situation expected as the rescue operation progresses.

    Noida woman finds centipede inside Amul Ice Cream tub ordered online, video goes viral (WATCH)

    Last Updated Jun 16, 2024, 2:04 PM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala: 'LDF's defeat in Lok Sabha election polls resulted from Chief Minister's arrogance', says CPI anr

    Kerala: 'LDF's defeat in Lok Sabha polls resulted from Chief Minister's arrogance', says CPI

    Rajkot gamezone fire: 2 civic body members arrested for 'forging' documents; check details AJR

    Rajkot gamezone fire: 2 civic body members arrested for 'forging' documents; check details

    Mastermind of Reasi terror attack killed in Pakistan by 'unknown men'? Pak YouTuber claims (WATCH) AJR

    Mastermind of Reasi terror attack killed in Pakistan by 'unknown men'? Pak YouTuber claims (WATCH)

    Pune-based PNG jewellers robbed by 20 miscreants in USA's San Francisco; video surfaces (WATCH) vkp

    Pune-based PNG jewellers robbed by 20 miscreants in USA's San Francisco; video surfaces (WATCH)

    Kerala Lottery Results Akshaya AK-656 June 16 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Akshaya AK-656 June 16 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Recent Stories

    Shah Rukh Khan's manager Pooja Dadlani earns Rs 6 lakh monthly RKK

    Shah Rukh Khan's manager Pooja Dadlani earns Rs 6 lakh monthly

    Kerala: 'LDF's defeat in Lok Sabha election polls resulted from Chief Minister's arrogance', says CPI anr

    Kerala: 'LDF's defeat in Lok Sabha polls resulted from Chief Minister's arrogance', says CPI

    Rajkot gamezone fire: 2 civic body members arrested for 'forging' documents; check details AJR

    Rajkot gamezone fire: 2 civic body members arrested for 'forging' documents; check details

    Varun Dhawan shares FIRST picture of daughter on Father's day; is happy to be a girl dad [PHOTOS] ATG

    Varun Dhawan shares FIRST picture of daughter on Father's day; is happy to be a girl dad [PHOTOS]

    Mastermind of Reasi terror attack killed in Pakistan by 'unknown men'? Pak YouTuber claims (WATCH) AJR

    Mastermind of Reasi terror attack killed in Pakistan by 'unknown men'? Pak YouTuber claims (WATCH)

    Recent Videos

    Neglected for decades, Bengaluru's first sky walk near majestic left to decay (WATCH) vkp

    Neglected for decades, Bengaluru's first sky walk near majestic left to decay (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    SHOCKING! DMK workers behead goat with BJP leader Annamalai's photo; disturbing video surfaces (WATCH) vkp

    SHOCKING! DMK workers behead goat with BJP leader Annamalai's photo; disturbing video surfaces (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH) AJR

    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karnataka rains: KSRTC bus driver using umbrella while driving to protect from leaking roof goes viral (WATCH) vkp

    Karnataka rains: KSRTC bus driver using umbrella while driving to protect from leaking roof goes viral (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer Barnali Chattopadhyay shares her experience of working on the show RKK

    Barnali Chattopadhyay EXCLUSIVE: Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer talks about her experience

    Video Icon