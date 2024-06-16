Bihar tragedy: Boat with 17 people capsizes in River Ganga, six go missing

The incident has stirred emotions and concern in the local community, with efforts intensified to locate the missing individuals and ensure their safe return. Authorities are continuing their efforts, with updates on the situation expected as the rescue operation progresses.

Tragedy struck on Sunday (June 16) as a boat carrying 17 people capsized in the Ganga River near Patna, Bihar, during the auspicious occasion of Ganga Dussehra. The incident took place in the Barh area adjacent to the state capital, plunging the community into distress.

According to initial reports, the boat, overloaded with devotees who had ventured into the river for a holy bath, overturned, leading to a chaotic scene. Out of the 17 passengers on board, 11 managed to swim to safety, while 6 individuals remain missing, prompting an urgent rescue operation.

"The boat capsized with 17 people aboard, of whom 11 have been rescued safely while 6 are still missing. The State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) team has been deployed and is en route to the site. The search and rescue efforts are currently underway," informed Barh Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Shubham Kumar.

