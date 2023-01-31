Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Ileana D'Cruz shares latest health update, says ''Got Good Medical Care At The Right Time''

    Bollywood actress Ileana D'Cruz turned to social media to offer an update on her health and to thank fans for their support.

    Ileana DCruz shares latest health update says Got Good Medical Care At The Right Time RBA
    First Published Jan 31, 2023, 1:12 PM IST

    Ileana D'Cruz, the actress, has been ill and was recently hospitalised. She resorted to social media to update her health and thank her followers for their concern. The Barfi actor shared a collage of two hospital images. She displayed an IV tubing linked to her wrist in the first, and she put on a brave front in the second.

     "What a difference a day makes," she commented with the photographs. There were also several nice physicians and three bags of IV fluid." Given that Ileana is sleeping on a satin cushion in the second photograph, it appears to have been taken after she came home.

    Also Read: Shah Rukh Khan in Pathaan 2? Here's what the superstar has to say

    Ileana DCruz shares latest health update says Got Good Medical Care At The Right Time RBA

    She also thanked her admirers for contacting her and inquiring about her health. In a different article, she shared a smiling photo and commented, “To everyone messaging me about my health, thank you so much for your concern for me. I truly appreciate the love and I can assure you that I am absolutely fine now. Got some good medical care at the right time”.

    Ileana DCruz shares latest health update says Got Good Medical Care At The Right Time RBA

    Although it is unclear what caused Ileana's hospitalisation, the actress disclosed in a previous interview that she had suffered from body dysmorphic disorder since 12.

    Also Read Shah Rukh Khan thanks Salman Khan; also says, John Abraham is the backbone of Pathaan

    Ileana D'Cruz was most recently seen in The Big Bull as Meera Rao. She is now working on Tera Kya Hoga Lovely and an unnamed Shirsha Guha film. Ileana will make her web series debut soon. Applause Entertainment has allegedly signed the actor to a future internet series.
     

    Last Updated Jan 31, 2023, 1:12 PM IST
