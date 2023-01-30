Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Shah Rukh Khan thanks Salman Khan; also says, John Abraham is the backbone of Pathaan

    The Shah Rukh Khan-starrer has become the highest-grossing Hindi film in history, grossing Rs 550 crore in only five days. Here are all of the records it set.

    Shah Rukh Khan thanks Salman Khan; also says, John Abraham is the backbone of Pathaan RBA
    Author
    Richa Barua
    First Published Jan 30, 2023, 7:51 PM IST

    Shah Rukh Khan spoke today about several topics, including his upcoming spy thriller 'Pathaan,' as well as his experiences during the Covid epidemic. Pathaan has become a big box office success, grossing over 500 crores in its first five days.

    Here are some highlights from Pathaan's press conference and Shah Rukh Khan's responses.

    Pathaan's success: The film was shot during Covid. We are all tremendously thankful to the public and media for their overwhelming support for the film, even though factors may have hampered the film's successful distribution. Everyone has been very generous to the film.

    Also Read: Shah Rukh Khan in Pathaan 2? Here's what the superstar has to say

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by @varindertchawla

    On the filmmaking process: "We had to phone individuals and urge them to please allow us to distribute our film quietly. Film watching and creating is a labour of love, and I want to thank everyone who helped us make Pathaan available to the public. Even if you don't enjoy a movie, going to the movies should make you happy."

    Also Read: Pathaan stars candid moments: Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham greet media and fans

    On the Covid epidemic: "I didn't work for a year and a half because of the Covid epidemic," she says. I could, however, spend time with my family and friends. I could see my children, Aryan and Suhana, grow up.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by @varindertchawla

    Box office failures: "I started thinking about other business," he says of his recent failures. I began learning to cook to open a restaurant called Red Chillies Eatery."

    On how Shah Rukh Khan handles failure: "When something doesn't work, I'm supposed to go to those who love me. I am really blessed to have millions of people that love me. When I'm pleased, I go to my balcony, and when I'm sad, I go to my balcony."

    Shah Rukh Khan is ready to do Pathaan 2: "Today is a special day for my family and me. We haven't felt this happy in a long time. I'll do Pathaan 2 whenever he (Siddharth Anand) wants me to. If they want to do a sequel, it will be my honour," Shah Rukh Khan says.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by @varindertchawla

    Pathaan's finest feature: "The best feature of Pathaan is Jim, performed by John (Abraham)."

    On his on-screen chemistry with Deepika Padukone: "You know Deepika and I need an excuse to romance, embrace, and kiss. So, if you ask me a question, I'll simply kiss Deepika Padukone's hand and that would suffice."

    Salman Khan praises Shah Rukh Khan: "Thank you, Salman, for making this picture a success. "'Ye pain killer hai, chewing gum nahi,' is one of the finest lines in the film," adds Shah Rukh Khan.

     

    Last Updated Jan 30, 2023, 7:51 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Good news for all Thalapathy Vijay fans; here's a big announcement by 7 Screen Studio- read now RBA

    Good news for all Thalapathy Vijay fans; here's a big announcement by 7 Screen Studio- read now

    Shah Rukh Khan in Pathaan 2? Here's what the superstar has to say RBA

    Shah Rukh Khan in Pathaan 2? Here's what the superstar has to say

    SHOCKING: Kailash Kher gets attacked during Hampi Utsav; know what happened next (VIDEO) RBA

    SHOCKING: Kailash Kher gets attacked during Hampi Utsav; know what happened next (VIDEO)

    Yash Raj Films Pathaan collects Rs 542 crore gross worldwide in 5 days 17 new records set by the film RBA

    Yash Raj Films’ Pathaan collects Rs 542 crore gross worldwide in 5 days; 17 new records set by the film

    KGF star Yash to play 'Raavan' opposite Ranbir Kapoor's 'Ram' in Nitesh Tiwari's 'Ramayana'? Details here RBA

    KGF star Yash to play 'Raavan' opposite Ranbir Kapoor's 'Ram' in Nitesh Tiwari's 'Ramayana'? Details here

    Recent Stories

    Hundreds join Sonam Wangchuk on final day of his 5-day hunger strike over Ladakh issues - adt

    Hundreds join Sonam Wangchuk on final day of his 5-day hunger strike over Ladakh issues

    Good news for all Thalapathy Vijay fans; here's a big announcement by 7 Screen Studio- read now RBA

    Good news for all Thalapathy Vijay fans; here's a big announcement by 7 Screen Studio- read now

    Shah Rukh Khan in Pathaan 2? Here's what the superstar has to say RBA

    Shah Rukh Khan in Pathaan 2? Here's what the superstar has to say

    Pathaan stars candid moments: Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham greet media and fans RBA

    Pathaan stars candid moments: Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham greet media and fans

    football FA Cup 2022-23, BHA vs LIV: We will not fall apart - Jurgen Klopp after Liverpool's premature exit to Brighton and Hove Albion-ayh

    FA Cup 2022-23: 'We will not fall apart' - Jurgen Klopp after Liverpool's premature exit to Brighton

    Recent Videos

    IND vs NZ 2022-23, Lucknow/2nd T20I: We realised that it would be a challenging wicket - Paras Mhambrey after India toiling win against New Zealand-ayh

    IND vs NZ, 2nd T20I: 'We realised that it would be a challenging wicket' - Mhambrey after India's toiling win

    Video Icon
    WATCH Glimpses of AMPHEX 2023, mega wargames with over 900 troops, amphibious ships and fighter jets

    WATCH: Glimpses of AMPHEX 2023, India's mega exercise with over 900 troops, amphibious ships and fighter jets

    Video Icon
    Surprised some India are attaching more importance to views of foreign documentary-maker than Supreme Court: Kerala Governor

    Surprised people are attaching more importance to views of foreign documentary-maker than SC: Kerala Governor

    Video Icon
    Pathaan public review: Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone's film gets thumbs up; fans go gaga over Salman Khan (Watch) RBA

    Pathaan public review: Shah Rukh, Deepika Padukone's film gets thumbs up; fans go gaga over Salman Khan -Watch

    Video Icon
    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Indore/3rd ODI: Broadcasters should give the correct picture - Rohit Sharma on his first ton in 3 years-ayh

    Watch: Rohit Sharma gets annoyed over first century in 3 years statistic

    Video Icon