    IIFA 2024: Samantha, Aishwarya Rai, Nani and others win big! See full list

    The evening was filled with glamour, with stars like Mani Ratnam, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Chiranjeevi, Nandamuri Balakrishna, AR Rahman, Rana Daggubati, and Venkatesh Daggubati attending. 

    First Published Sep 28, 2024, 10:15 AM IST | Last Updated Sep 28, 2024, 10:15 AM IST

    The IIFA Utsavam 2024 was held in Abu Dhabi, bringing together the biggest talents from the South Indian film industry and Bollywood cinema. The winners were announced, which was the night's highlight.

    Best Actress Award- Aishwarya Rai for 'Ponniyin Selvan: II'

    Best Actor (Tamil)- Vikram for 'Ponniyin Selvan: II'

    Woman of the Year in Indian Cinema- Samantha Ruth Prabhu 

    Best Picture (Tamil)- 'Jailer'

    Best Actor (Telugu)- Nani for 'Dasara'

    Best Director (Tamil)- Mani Ratnam

    Best Music Direction (Tamil)- AR Rahman

    Outstanding Achievement in Indian Cinema Award- Chiranjeevi 

    Best Performance in a Negative Role (Tamil)- SJ Suryah for 'Mark Antony'

    Best Performance in a Negative Role (Telugu)- Shine Tom Chacko for 'Dasara'

    Best Performance in a Supporting Role (Male – Tamil): Jayaram (Ponniyin Selvan: II)

    Best Performance in a Supporting Role (Female – Tamil): Sahasra Shree (Chithha)

    Golden Legacy Award: Nandamuri Balakrishna

    Outstanding Excellence in Kannada Cinema: Rishab Shetty

    IIFA Awards events list

    The three-day celebration began with IIFA Utsavam, an event dedicated to the southern film industries of Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada. On the second day, Shah Rukh Khan, Vicky Kaushal, and Karan Johar will take the stage to present the IIFA Awards night. Rekha will make her long-awaited return to the IIFA stage on the second day. 

    Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Ananya Panday, Janhvi Kapoor, and Vicky will also grace the gala night with their performances. IIFA 2024 will end on September 29 with the private, invitation-only IIFA Rocks. Artists including Honey Singh, Shilpa Rao, and Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy will perform live for the audience.

