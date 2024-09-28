Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Jigra's Vedang Raina opens up on 'Traumatic' jail scenes: "I became a..."

    Desperate to see her brother, Alia sets off on a challenging journey to the country where Ankur is held and starts fighting to set him free. 

    First Published Sep 28, 2024, 9:31 AM IST | Last Updated Sep 28, 2024, 9:31 AM IST

    Actor Vedang Raina is set to amaze the audience with his never-before-seen avatar in the upcoming film Jigra alongside Alia Bhatt. He recently opened up about the difficulties and challenges he faced while filming the emotional jail scenes for the film. The actor revealed that the scenes took a mental toll on him and changed him completely. 

    In a candid interview with Times Now, Vedang shared his experience filming Jigra. He said, "It was extremely traumatic. To the point where whenever I think of the time when I was on set shooting for this, especially the jail sequences, I feel like I had become a different human being. I was putting myself through a lot mentally.”

    In order to perform effectively in the movie, Vedang revealed how he prepared for his part. He confessed that it was difficult for him to feel the emotions that his character needed. He said, "I was, but I also did a lot of prep to get into that headspace because I was dealing with an emotion I’ve obviously never felt before, being in jail and waiting for your death. I watched a lot of documentaries on prisons and death row inmates. I think that helped."

     

     

    The trailer for the action film has been released by the makers. The trailer begins with Alia Bhatt picking up a late-night call that reveals that her brother, Ankur has been arrested. She asks him whether he has done anything wrong and if his blood tests will come back clean, feeling confused and anxious. The next scene shows Ankur being hauled into custody in a foreign courtroom as he is unable to understand the language.

    On a mission to save her younger brother, Alia Bhatt's character requests the authority to see him and even asks if hurting herself would land her the chance to see Ankur, however, requests get denied multiple times. Desperate to see her brother, Alia sets off on a challenging journey to the country where Ankur is held and starts fighting to set him free. 

    As Alia pulls off risky tricks, avoids guards, and goes to great lengths to keep her brother from being tortured in prison, the trailer kicks up with an uproar of action. She keeps going despite several challenges in her path at every step to save her brother. The movie is set to release in theaters on October 11.

