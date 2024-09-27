Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Manju Warrier opens up on working with Rajinikanth and Amitabh Bachchan, reveals their common trait

    Manju Warrier shared a common trait of Rajinikanth and Amitabh Bachchan, comparing them to Ajith, Mohanlal, and Mammootty. She spoke about her experience working with the legends in "Vettaiyan," set to release on October 10. The film's first single, "Manasilaayo," has created a buzz, generating excitement among fans.

    Author
    Deepu Mohan
    First Published Sep 27, 2024, 7:41 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 27, 2024, 7:41 PM IST

    Manju Warrier, starring alongside Rajinikanth and Amitabh Bachchan in the upcoming action drama "Vettaiyan," shared her experiences working with the legendary actors. She noted that despite their iconic status, they share a common trait - humility. Manju compared them to other respected actors like Ajith, Mohanlal, and Mammootty, stating that they all prioritize being down-to-earth.

    “It’s something we should all learn from them. You might think you’re humble, but meeting them makes you realise you have a long way to go,” she said. 


    Manju revealed she wasn't aware Rajinikanth would be leading "Vettaiyan" until the film's look test. She expressed admiration for the superstar, previously sharing photos with him on Instagram and thanking Lyca Productions. The actress had attended the film's audio launch event at the Nehru Indoor Stadium in Chennai, where she expressed gratitude for working with Rajinikanth and the stellar cast.

    “The reason I am standing on this stage is because of two films I have acted in Tamil before. One is Asuran, and the other is Thunivu, and now it is Vettaiyan. Whatever you think and plan in life, whatever is meant to happen will happen. It was my privilege to act with such a stellar cast. My desire is to act in films that people like.”, she said at the audio launch event of 'Vettaiyan'.


    "Vettaiyan," directed by TJ Gnanavel of "Jai Bhim" fame, is set to release on October 10. The film's first single, "Manasilaayo," has already garnered attention, with Manju Warrier's impressive hook steps creating a buzz on social media. Rajinikanth will be seen playing a cop, while Amitabh Bachchan will portray the character of Sathyadev. The two stars will be reuniting on screen after their 1991 film "Hum."


    Warrier emphasized that working with such iconic actors has been a privilege, and she hopes to continue acting in films that resonate with audiences. With its ensemble cast and acclaimed director, "Vettaiyan" has generated significant excitement among fans.

