    Karan Johar convinced Abhishek Bachchan to marry Aishwarya Rai? Know here

    Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan, one of Bollywood's iconic couples, have been the subject of divorce rumors. Despite speculation fueled by recent events, Aishwarya's appearance at Paris Fashion Week with her wedding ring suggests all is well, though the couple has not addressed the rumors directly

    Amrita Ghosh
    First Published Sep 27, 2024, 6:52 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 27, 2024, 6:52 PM IST

    Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan are often regarded as one of the most admired couples in Bollywood. Fans appreciate not only their on-screen chemistry but also their interactions during interviews and public appearances. Interestingly, it has been revealed that Karan Johar played a significant role in encouraging Abhishek to pursue Aishwarya for marriage.

    During an earlier episode of Koffee with Karan, Karan mentioned his involvement in bringing them together. Abhishek, in response, admitted that Karan constantly suggested that Aishwarya was an ideal match for him, praising her qualities and appearance. Abhishek acknowledged Karan’s influence and thanked him for his support.

    The couple tied the knot in 2007 in what was described as a grand yet intimate ceremony, attended only by close family members. They have a daughter, Aaradhya, and over the years, the couple has maintained a low-profile relationship, sharing glimpses of their life with fans only on special occasions like birthdays and anniversaries.

    However, rumors of separation have circulated for some time. Speculation grew when Aishwarya attended a red-carpet event in July without Abhishek. The couple also arrived separately at the Ambani wedding earlier this year, although they reunited inside the venue. Following the event, Aishwarya went on a vacation without Abhishek, further fueling gossip. Abhishek’s interaction with a social media post about divorce added to the rumors.

    Despite these speculations, Aishwarya recently walked the runway at Paris Fashion Week, wearing her wedding ring, which many took as a sign that their relationship remains intact. While she has been seen without the ring on some occasions, her public appearance in Paris seemed to refute the rumors. Neither Abhishek nor Aishwarya have directly addressed the speculations about their marriage.

