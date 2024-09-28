Mouni Roy birthday: See her 8 Stunning lehengas perfect for Diwali

Entertainment
Young girls look very beautiful in floral prints. Like Mouni Roy is wearing a monochrome lehenga with rose flower print in beige color. Paired with a strapped blouse.
This type of lehenga with multi-color thread work on a black base will also look very beautiful on you. Wear a heavy thread work embroidered blouse with it.
You can adopt this look on Diwali 2024. In which Mouni is wearing a gray colored lehenga. Which has multi color floral design on it and pair it with net dupatta and silk blouse.
Red color lehenga in silk fabric looks very beautiful. If you are newly married, then you should wear a lehenga like Mouni Roy. Wear a heavily worked stand collar V neck blouse.
To adopt a traditional and beautiful look, you can carry a zig-zag pattern lehenga and dupatta in pink and white color. Wear a plain pink colored sleeveless blouse with it.
This look of Mouni can make you look different on Diwali. She is wearing a dark gray net heavy lehenga and blouse with silver work. Paired with a light gray dupatta.
Like Mouni Roy, you can carry a cream base peacock feather print lehenga for a sober and elegant look. Wear a zero neck full sleeves blouse with it and carry an organza dupatta.