Bengali superstar Dev sends message to his fans on Durga Puja amidst KG Kar protestors

Amidst statewide protests, actor Dev delivers a message to the protestors, emphasizing the importance of both protest and celebration. He highlights how cinema can be a medium of protest.

Kolkata: The entire state has been in turmoil since August 9th, with protests everywhere. From demanding justice to the recovery of a female doctor's body, everyone from the general public to celebrities, healthcare workers, and doctors has joined the movement. There were even calls to boycott Durga Puja. However, the situation has changed somewhat. With only a few days left, Goddess Durga will arrive. Preparations are underway in every pandal. However, some people are still turning their backs on the festival. Dev has a special message for them.

Dev's film Tekka, directed by Srijit Mukherji, will be released during Puja. The film features Dev as a sanitation worker named Iklakh. After the film's release, Dev shared a special message for all the protestors.

Dev expressed his views on the recent protests in an interview about the film. He said, 'I believe we should return to the festivities and continue to protest. My fight is not just for one Tilottama. It's to ensure that no other girl in India has to become Tilottama, Nirbhaya, or Abhaya.'

Dev emphasized that he wants both protests and celebrations to continue, along with the film industry. Why? He explains, 'Cinema is no different from the language of protest. Releasing a new film doesn't mean we're forbidding anyone from protesting. This time of Durga Puja is a period of income for many. Potters come to the city from villages carrying their wares, unaware that any club will call them. They bring their children along.

After Puja, they celebrate and buy new clothes. For many small businesses, these 5-6 days are equivalent to 5-6 months of earnings. The release of my film means at least 20-25 people will get work. It's disheartening that to get justice for one person, we cannot inflict injustice on many others.'

