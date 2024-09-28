Mouni Roy turns 39: A look into the actress net worth

Entertainment
On September 28, actress Mouni Roy will be celebrating her 39th birthday.
Mouni Roy's net worth is believed to be approximately Rs 41 crore and her main sources of income include acting, brand endorsements, and social media presence.
She is one of India's highest-paid actresses and charges between Rs 50 lakh and Rs 1 million to appear in a music video.
The 'Gold' actress is a brand ambassador for several leading brands, including Kalyan Jewellers, Lakme, and Fair & Lovely, and earns around Rs 10 lakh for each endorsement deal.
Mouni Roy has two apartments in Mumbai and also owns many fancy cars, which add to her net worth.
The actress has a Mercedes-Benz GLS 350 D for Rs 1.5 crore and an E Class worth Rs 67 lakh.