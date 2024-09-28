Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Bhumi Pednekar gets trolled over bold outfit, netizens ask: 'What is this?'

    In the video, Bhumi is wearing an ivory ethnic attire, however, it is not as simple as you might think. She is wearing a white lehenga with a unique blouse with snake patterns and covered in transparent plastic.

    Bhumi Pednekar gets trolled over bold outfit, netizens ask: 'What is this?' RTM
    Author
    Roshni Tamta
    First Published Sep 28, 2024, 10:04 AM IST | Last Updated Sep 28, 2024, 10:04 AM IST

    Actress Bhumi Pednekar is a popular actress known for her bold and unique outfit choices. However, netizens were not happy with her latest fashion pick at an award event as she got trolled online. Several users did not understand her bold ensemble, and some even compared her to social media influencer Urfi Javed who is known for her strange and unique outfits. 

    A video of the 35-year-old actress was posted on Instagram by an account named Snehzala. In the video, Bhumi is wearing an ivory ethnic attire, however, it is not as simple as you might think. She is wearing a white lehenga with a unique blouse with snake patterns and covered in transparent plastic. The Badhaai Do actress opted for a minimal and natural makeup look with her hair styled wavy giving an effortless charm to the look. 

     

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Snehkumar Zala (@snehzala)

     

    Even though the actress slayed with her look, several users online did not approve of her outfit pick and left several comments sharing their thoughts. One user wrote, "Confidence Kahan se aata hai inko aise style karne ka"

    Another user asked, "What’s that ?? No offence but really what’s that ??"

    Several netizens also compared the actress to social media star Urfi Javed. A person commented, "What is this At least Urfi makes sense with her creativity"

    Another person commented, "What is this protective gear on her looks ridiculous"

    Bhumi was recently the target of trolling for her own fashion experiment. She just shared her new look with her fans on social media. Pednekar was wearing a teal shirt and skirt. Remarkably, the skirt was made out of a rug. Not only are her followers but the fashion experts also chimed in and criticized the look. 

    Bhumi Pednekar is also known for her unconventional roles. She made a lasting impression on the public with her first film, Dum Laga Ke Haisha, in which she plays an overweight, outspoken married woman. In her most recent film, Bhakshak, she plays a journalist who discovers the sinister truths of a shelter home in Muzaffarpur. As per several reports, Bhumi and the Bhakshak team are working together once more.

    Currently, Bhumi's next project is the Netflix series The Royals, in which she co-stars with Ishaan Khatter, Zeenat Aman, Chunky Panday, Sakshi Tanwar, Dino Morea, and Milind Soman.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Jigra's Vedang Raina opens up on 'Traumatic' jail scenes: "I became a..." RTM

    Jigra's Vedang Raina opens up on 'Traumatic' jail scenes: "I became a..."

    Manju Warrier opens up on working with Rajinikanth and Amitabh Bachchan, reveals their common trait dmn

    Manju Warrier opens up on working with Rajinikanth and Amitabh Bachchan, reveals their common trait

    Bengali superstar Dev sends message to his fans on Durga Puja amidst KG Kar protestors RBA

    Bengali superstar Dev sends message to his fans on Durga Puja amidst KG Kar protestors

    Karan Johar convinced Abhishek Bachchan to marry Aishwarya Rai? Know here ATG

    Karan Johar convinced Abhishek Bachchan to marry Aishwarya Rai? Know here

    Mithun Chakraborty addresses rumors of 'SECRET Wedding' with Sridevi in viral video [WATCH] RTM

    Mithun Chakraborty addresses rumors of 'SECRET Wedding' with Sridevi in viral video [WATCH]

    Recent Stories

    Mouni Roy turns 39: A look into the actress net worth RKK

    Mouni Roy turns 39: A look into the actress net worth

    Mouni Roy turns 39: A look into the actress net worth RKK

    Mouni Roy turns 39: A look into the actress net worth

    Jigra's Vedang Raina opens up on 'Traumatic' jail scenes: "I became a..." RTM

    Jigra's Vedang Raina opens up on 'Traumatic' jail scenes: "I became a..."

    Union Minister Giriraj Singh lauds Uttar Pradesh progress in Textiles sector at Khadi fashion show vkp

    Union Minister Giriraj Singh lauds UP's progress in Textiles sector at Khadi fashion show

    SIT raids BJP MLA Munirathna Bengaluru house over allegations of rape atrocity and fraud vkp

    BREAKING: SIT raids BJP MLA Munirathna's Bengaluru house over allegations of rape, atrocity and fraud

    Recent Videos

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep Dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH] anr

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH]

    Video Icon