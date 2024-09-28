Bhumi Pednekar gets trolled over bold outfit, netizens ask: 'What is this?'

In the video, Bhumi is wearing an ivory ethnic attire, however, it is not as simple as you might think. She is wearing a white lehenga with a unique blouse with snake patterns and covered in transparent plastic.

Actress Bhumi Pednekar is a popular actress known for her bold and unique outfit choices. However, netizens were not happy with her latest fashion pick at an award event as she got trolled online. Several users did not understand her bold ensemble, and some even compared her to social media influencer Urfi Javed who is known for her strange and unique outfits.

A video of the 35-year-old actress was posted on Instagram by an account named Snehzala. In the video, Bhumi is wearing an ivory ethnic attire, however, it is not as simple as you might think. She is wearing a white lehenga with a unique blouse with snake patterns and covered in transparent plastic. The Badhaai Do actress opted for a minimal and natural makeup look with her hair styled wavy giving an effortless charm to the look.

Even though the actress slayed with her look, several users online did not approve of her outfit pick and left several comments sharing their thoughts. One user wrote, "Confidence Kahan se aata hai inko aise style karne ka"

Another user asked, "What’s that ?? No offence but really what’s that ??"

Several netizens also compared the actress to social media star Urfi Javed. A person commented, "What is this At least Urfi makes sense with her creativity"

Another person commented, "What is this protective gear on her looks ridiculous"

Bhumi was recently the target of trolling for her own fashion experiment. She just shared her new look with her fans on social media. Pednekar was wearing a teal shirt and skirt. Remarkably, the skirt was made out of a rug. Not only are her followers but the fashion experts also chimed in and criticized the look.

Bhumi Pednekar is also known for her unconventional roles. She made a lasting impression on the public with her first film, Dum Laga Ke Haisha, in which she plays an overweight, outspoken married woman. In her most recent film, Bhakshak, she plays a journalist who discovers the sinister truths of a shelter home in Muzaffarpur. As per several reports, Bhumi and the Bhakshak team are working together once more.

Currently, Bhumi's next project is the Netflix series The Royals, in which she co-stars with Ishaan Khatter, Zeenat Aman, Chunky Panday, Sakshi Tanwar, Dino Morea, and Milind Soman.

