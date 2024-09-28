Mortal remains of Arjun reach home in Kozhikode, thousands gather to pay last respects

The body of Arjun, a truck driver who lost his life in the Shiruru landslide, was brought home in Kozhikode after 74 days. Thousands gathered to pay their respects as his body arrived at his residence 'Amaravathi' in Kannadikkal.

Kozhikode: A sea of grief swept through Kozhikode as the body of Arjun, the truck driver who lost his life in the devastating Shiruru landslide, returned home for the last time. After 74 days, his mortal remains arrived at his residence 'Amaravathi' in Kannadikkal, accompanied by thousands of people who gathered to pay their respects. The funeral procession, which began at the Thalappady check post on the Kerala border, was met with an outpouring of grief from people in Kasaragod and Kannur, many of whom had never met Arjun.



Minister AK Saseendran, KK Rema MLA, and District Collector Snehil Kumar received the body at the Kozhikode district border, while Karwar MLA Satish Krishna Sail, Manjeshwaram MLA A.K.M. Ashraf, and diving expert Eshwar Malpe accompanied the funeral procession. Kerala and Karnataka police also paid their respects, escorting the procession to Arjun's home.



The body was kept for public viewing at Arjun's residence from 9:30 am to 11 am, allowing relatives and the public to pay their last respects. The funeral rites took place at 11 am in the house compound. Minister AK Saseendran and other dignitaries paid their respects on behalf of the state government, while Karwar MLA Satish Krishna Sail presented an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh to Arjun's mother.



Arjun leaves behind his wife Krishnapriya, young son, and other grieving family members. His tragic loss has united Kerala in grief, with people from across the state coming together to bid him a final farewell. The emotional farewell is a testament to the impact Arjun's story has had on the people of Kerala.

