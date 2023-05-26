Salman Khan leaves his fans mesmerized with his new pic from Abu Dhabi: See HERE

Salman Khan uploaded new pictures from Abu Dhabi where he is attending IIFA. All of his fans on the internet are swooning over his new photo, some even calling him “Robert Downie Khan”.

Salman Khan is shocking his followers in a big way. It seems like the actor is maturing in reverse and appears younger every day. Since the actor shared a photo from Abu Dhabi on Thursday, his admirers have been persuaded that Salman is growing sexier by the hour. Salman uploaded a photo of himself while he was in Dubai for IIFA 2023.

Salman's anchor beard, maroon shirt, black trousers, and matching eyewear gave off a high-end stylish feel. Salman uploaded the image on Instagram along with the hashtags "IIFA Abu Dhabi #IIFA2023 @iifa" and "IIFA."

Salman uploaded the picture, which quickly went viral and has internet users swooning over his new appearance. "Please arrest him for making all the girls Mad in love," Azma Fallah wrote. A fan titled him, "Robert Downie Khan."

Another supporter commented, "The most attractive and seductive dude ever! Nezar naa lage! Touchwood!"

He was referred to as "Salman Benjamin Button Khan" by Karanveer Mehra. This look is simply stunning, a person on the internet wrote. My love, you're looking far too dapper and stylish. Another user on the internet commented, "Salman Khan ismein bhut duble lag rahe hai." According to a user on the internet, "Wallah @beingsalmankhan bhaijaan looking Dapper in new beardo style."

Fans can't stop applauding the actor for his endearing move, which involved giving a warm hug to a young fan at the airport earlier in the day. Viral Bhayani shared a video of Salman Khan exiting the Mumbai airport on Thursday on his Instagram. He made a sweet move toward a young fan that drew the attention of the crowd. The Dabangg star was spotted stopping to shake hands with a young fan, but the fan quickly came up to him and wanted a hug. The actor gave the youngster a nice embrace and had a large smile on his face.

Salman's most recent film appearance was in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The eagerly anticipated action movie Tiger 3 will feature him next. Diwali 2023 will see the movie's premiere.