Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai divorce rumours: Nimrat Kaur shares mysterious post amid controversy

Bollywood actress Nimrat Kaur celebrated 11/11 with a heartfelt Instagram post, sharing her belief in manifestation. Posting 11 serene photos at 11:11, she expressed her hopes for love and positivity. The post, featuring sunsets and heart symbols, received love from fans and stars like Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Ayushmann Khurrana

Nimrat Kaur has been in the news since Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai divorce rumours cropped up. It was reported that Nimrat Kaur was the reason why the junior Bachchan's are not together. All of it was however, rumours and there has been no confirmation from either parties or authentic sources. In the meantime, Nimrat Kaur has been subjected to intense scrutiny and trolling in social media. Nimrat Kaur has starred opposite Abhishek Bachchan in 'Dasvi'

Nimrat Kaur marked 11/11 by sharing her belief in manifestation. Known for working with stars like Abhishek Bachchan and Akshay Kumar, Nimrat took to Instagram with a heartfelt post. She revealed that she has been manifesting various desires, taking advantage of the astrological significance of the date

In her Instagram post, Nimrat included serene images symbolizing her aspirations. One photo captured her enjoying coffee at sunset, hinting at peace and introspection. Another image featured a heart-shaped installation, suggesting her openness to love, while nature shots emphasized her grounded outlook on life

Sharing 11 photos at 11:11 on 11/11, Nimrat captioned her post, 'Let the magic begin!!! #1111 #manifestyourdreams #magicportal #divinesynchronicity #piscesgirl #believer.' Her positive message encouraged followers to embrace their dreams with optimism and synchronicity, enhancing the post’s inspiring vibe

Nimrat’s post attracted appreciation from fellow celebrities, including Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who liked the post. Ayushmann Khurrana showed his support similarly. Grammy-winning musician Ricky Kej humorously commented, appreciating her seventh frame in the series, which he praised as the best

Fans also flooded Nimrat’s post with admiration, with comments like “Just wow, awesome pics,” and “Sooooo beautiful this post.” Her photos and message resonated with many followers, who echoed her belief in the power of positivity and manifestation for achieving dreams

On the professional front, Nimrat was last seen in the international sci-fi series Foundation, where she joined the cast in its second season. In India, she recently starred in the OTT series School of Lies and the film Sajini Shinde Ka Viral Video, marking her active presence in both national and international media

Although she hasn’t revealed her next project, Nimrat remains engaged in Bollywood events. She attended the Mumbai premiere of Citadel: Honey Bunny, where she supported actors Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Varun Dhawan, praising their performances and showing her support for her industry peers

Nimrat’s post featured personal symbols of peace and love, like sunsets and nature, which seemed to represent her aspirations. Through her images, she conveyed a reflective and optimistic mindset, aligning with the themes of manifestation and synchronicity she embraces as a self-described “Pisces girl” and 'believer'

Beyond her artistic pursuits, Nimrat remains connected with fans through personal updates and insights into her spiritual journey. Her 11/11 post inspired many followers, reflecting her ability to blend personal expression with messages of hope, making her an inspiring figure on social media

