'Hum Na Kuch Galat Kehte Hain': Elvish Yadav posts vlog on YouTube, calls it 'bad phase' after bail

Elvish Yadav, the winner of Bigg Boss OTT 2 and a YouTuber, was detained earlier this month by Noida Police for snake poisoning. He was eventually given bail.

Days after being granted release in the Noida Snake Venom Case, Elvish Yadav posted his first vlog on his YouTube account. In the 14-minute video, Elvish described his stay in jail as a "very bad phase of his life" and thanked everyone who helped him.

“The one week that went by, no doubt, was a very bad phase of life. What to talk about the time I was inside (jail). Let’s start a new chapter on a positive note. All those who supported me didn’t support me, talked badly or well about me, thanks to all. I can only thank everyone. I am back to my work,” Elvish said in his recent vlog.

Also Read: Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 6: Suresh Kumar, Nishana evicted from Mohanlal's show

The Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner also voiced his trust in the Indian judiciary, saying, “Na hum kuch galat kehte hai, na kuch galat karte hai (Neither do I do nor speak anything wrong).” The YouTuber further asked his fans not to worry and assured that he will deal with this phase of his life as well. “I’ll face this too. God forbid anyone should face such problems the way I had to. But it’s ok, part of life. I’ll tackle this too,” he said.

Elvish Yadav, the Bigg Boss OTT 2 champion and YouTuber, was detained by Noida Police earlier this month in connection with a snake poisoning case. They stated that the charge was filed under the Wildlife Protection Act of 1972 and criminal conspiracy under Section 120B of the Indian Penal Code. NDTV reported a day after Elvish's arrest that he had acknowledged his misdeeds. However, no formal comment was issued.

Also Read: Kapil Sharma show on Netflix: Ranbir to Rohit Sharma, guest list here

A week later, Yadav was granted bail on a 50,000 bond. Speaking to the media, his lawyer, Prashant Rathi, stated, "Our arguments in this case were that he was falsely accused and that no substance was obtained from him or his friends that violated the NDPS Act." The court granted bail to him (Elvish Yadav) and his two pals on two sureties of Rs 50,000 each.