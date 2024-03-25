Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 6: Suresh Kumar, Nishana evicted from Mohanlal's show

    Around 8 contestants have been nominated for elimination in the second week including Reshmin Bhai, Suresh Menon, Sijo, Rishi S Kumar, Asi Rocky, Noorah, Nishana, and Jinto. 

    Author
    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Mar 25, 2024, 9:12 AM IST

    Two more contestants have been eliminated from the sixth season of the Bigg Boss Malayalam reality show on Sunday (March 25). The eviction was announced by host Mohanlal at the end of the episode. Comedian Suresh Kumar and Nishana were evicted from Bigg Boss last day. Around 8 contestants have been nominated for elimination in the second week including Reshmin Bhai, Suresh Menon, Sijo, Rishi S Kumar, Asi Rocky, Noorah, Nishana, and Jinto. 

    Mohanlal asked other contestants to express their opinion on who will be evicted from the list today. In the latest promo, Mohanlal told the other contestants of the show to give the green flag to those who want to stay in this house and the red flag to those who want to leave. While Ansiba gave the green flag to Rishi others gave the green flag to Sreethu Krishna, Reshmin, and Saranya. However, Suresh Kumar got more red flags on the show.

    The first eviction of Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 6 took place on Sunday (March 17) as contestant Ratheesh Kumar bid farewell from the house. The Malayalam actor and host Mohanlal announced the name of the evicted contestant. The much-awaited Malayalam reality show Bigg Boss Season 6 kicked off on Sunday (Mar 10) with superstar Mohanlal as the host. A total of 19 contestants, including two commoner contestants, entered the house on the first day. 
     

    Last Updated Mar 25, 2024, 9:12 AM IST
