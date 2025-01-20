Kota HORROR! Man pours acid on estranged wife after tying her with rope

A woman suffered 50% burns in an acid attack by her estranged husband in Kota.

Kota HORROR! Man pours acid on estranged wife after tying her with rope dmn
Kota: A horrific acid attack occurred in Kota's Mahaveer Nagar area on Saturday, leaving a 45-year-old government school teacher, Mamta Goud, with severe burns. Her estranged husband, Sunil Dixit, 50, allegedly perpetrated the attack while Mamta was asleep, tying her hands and feet with a rope before pouring acid on her.

Mamta, who works in Swaimadhopur district, managed to free herself and contacted her brother for help. Neighbours and passersby broke into her residence and rushed her to the hospital, where she received treatment for 50% burns.

The police arrested Sunil Dixit on Sunday night in Chittorgarh district, charging him under section 124 (1), 127 (2), 79, 109 (1) of the BNS Act. Investigating officer Ramesh Kavia stated that the couple had divorced mutually but continued living together in the same house.

Mamta had arrived in Kota to attend a teachers' meeting on Friday and stayed with her husband. The police are currently investigating the motives behind the attack.

